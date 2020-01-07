SCORING LEADERS
Player, School TP Avg.
Dakota Lafferty, Sparta 192 19.2
Zayne Gale, Spokane 97 16.2
Taylor Henzler, Clever 159 15.9
AJ Elliott, Ozark 142 14.2
Josh Mason, Nixa 148 13.5
Jackson Bray, Spokane 77 12.8
Kyler Tennis, Billings 153 11.8
Colton Plowman, Billings 153 11.8
Jake Twigg, Clever 116 11.6
Kaleb Wofford, Nixa 113 10.3
Kye Flavin, Ozark 101 10.1
Bryce Gelle, Clever 95 9.5
Kael Combs, Nixa 79 8.8
Hayden Fender, Billings 110 8.5
Blaine Cline, Ozark 80 8.0
Ethan Whatley, Ozark 79 7.9
Tyer Harmon, Ozark 79 7.9
Jason Jones, Nixa 87 7.9
Grant Pellham, Clever 79 7.9
Braden Ray, Billings 93 7.2
REBOUNDING LEADERS
Player, School Rebs. Avg.
AJ Elliott, Ozark 101 10.1
Dakota Lafferty, Sparta 89 8.9
Kyler Tennis, Billings 83 6.4
Hayden Fender, Billings 77 5.9
Jason Jones, Nixa 61 5.5
Daniel Newell, Spokane 33 5.5
Grant Stewart, Spokane 27 4.5
Kael Combs, Nixa 39 4.3
Zayne Gale, Spokane 26 4.3
Steven Brown, Sparta 42 4.2
Gatlin Jackson, Sparta 42 4.2
Tyler Harmon, Ozark 39 3.9
Ethan Whatley, Ozark 36 3.6
Evann Long, Nixa 39 3.5
Alonza Riwa, Ozark 30 3.0
