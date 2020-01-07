Ozark basketball

Blaine Cline and Ozark are at Bolivar tonight.

 Pat Dailey/Headliner News

SCORING LEADERS

Player, School                    TP   Avg.

Dakota Lafferty, Sparta        192  19.2

Zayne Gale, Spokane             97  16.2

Taylor Henzler, Clever          159  15.9

AJ Elliott, Ozark                   142  14.2

Josh Mason, Nixa                 148  13.5

Jackson Bray, Spokane          77  12.8

Kyler Tennis, Billings            153  11.8

Colton Plowman, Billings       153  11.8

Jake Twigg, Clever               116  11.6

Kaleb Wofford, Nixa             113  10.3

Kye Flavin, Ozark                 101  10.1

Bryce Gelle, Clever                95    9.5

Kael Combs, Nixa                  79    8.8

Hayden Fender, Billings        110    8.5

Blaine Cline, Ozark                80    8.0

Ethan Whatley, Ozark            79    7.9

Tyer Harmon, Ozark              79    7.9

Jason Jones, Nixa                  87    7.9

Grant Pellham, Clever            79    7.9

Braden Ray, Billings               93    7.2

REBOUNDING LEADERS

Player, School                  Rebs.  Avg.

AJ Elliott, Ozark                   101   10.1

Dakota Lafferty, Sparta          89    8.9

Kyler Tennis, Billings              83    6.4

Hayden Fender, Billings          77    5.9

Jason Jones, Nixa                  61    5.5

Daniel Newell, Spokane          33    5.5

Grant Stewart, Spokane         27    4.5

Kael Combs, Nixa                  39    4.3

Zayne Gale, Spokane             26    4.3

Steven Brown, Sparta            42    4.2

Gatlin Jackson, Sparta           42    4.2

Tyler Harmon, Ozark             39    3.9

Ethan Whatley, Ozark            36    3.6

Evann Long, Nixa                  39    3.5

Alonza Riwa, Ozark                30   3.0

