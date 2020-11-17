The Christian County Headliner News' sports section has been awarded first place in the Missouri Press Association's Best Sports Pages category among weekly newspapers in the state.
Judges had this to say about the Headliner News' sports section: "There is so much to like here, photography, clean layout and good writing are all present, as is an uncommon dedication to covering every aspect of your community's sports scene. A standout in this category of strong entries."
Sports Editor Pat Dailey is in his third year with the Headliner News.
