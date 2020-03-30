The Christian County Health Department is partnering with the Taney County Health Department and Cox Medical Center Branson on the investigation of a Christian County resident testing positive for COVID-19.
The individual is a healthcare employee at CoxHealth Heart Center, a standalone clinic Branson. Anyone who was believed to have been in close contact with the health care worker has been notified and advised to take precautions, and the individual is in isolation at this time.
The Christian County Health Department announced that 10 Christian County residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as of March 30. Cases are spread with four in Nixa, three confirmed in Ozark and three in Sparta.
Christian County’s positive test count climbed by three persons in three days.
“While we are reporting cities with positive cases, it is important to remember that at this time these locations are not at an increased risk for new exposures or contraction of COVID19.” Christian County Health Department Administrator Cindy Bilyeu said in the press release. “It is just as likely that our next case could reside at any one of the other communities in our county that have yet to have a case.”
All persons known to the health department to have come into contact with COVID-19 positive patients have been notified. The health department staff reiterated that all residents of Christian County are asked to follow stay-at-home orders issued by the Christian County Commission March 24, except to go out for essential items such as food and medications.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, and shortness of breath. Preventative measures for individuals to stop or reduce the read of COVID-19 include washing your hands, avoid gatherings of 10 or more, and staying at home unless out for essential reasons.
If you are sick, call your physician. If you don’t have a physician, call the state hotline: 877-435- 8411.
