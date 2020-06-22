The Christian County Health Department warns that the two newest test-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Christian County occurred in medical patients who did not travel anywhere to contract the virus outside the area.
The active case count for the novel coronavirus in Christian County sits at nine cases as of 7:30 a.m. June 22. The total case count since mid-March is at 40, with 35 of those cases confirmed through Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.
PCR testing remains the focus for the Christian County Health Department when it comes to identifying and tracking COVID-19 cases. It’s the test used to declare a “confirmed” case of COVID-19. If a case is designated “probable,” it means that a medical patient had their blood tested for antibodies that fight coronaviruses, which may or may not be COVID-19.
Five of Christian County’s documented cases of probable COVID-19 were documented through antibody testing.
There were no warnings of public exposure linked to the two newest cases of COVID-19, which were announced through a statement the health department issued June 21.
On June 18, the health department announced that a person with COVID-19 who resides in another county visited Lambert’s Cafe in Ozark on Friday, June 12, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. They visited Lambert’s again for breakfast on Monday, June 15, from 9-10:30 a.m. The patient reported that they were symptomatic for COVID-19 and that they were not wearing a face covering during the visits to the restaurant.
Anyone who was potentially exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms, and stay home and contact a medical provider immediately if symptoms develop.
There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless you experience the following symptoms:
-Fever or chills
-Cough
-Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
-Fatigue
-Muscle or body aches
-Headache
-New loss of smell or sense of taste
-Sore throat
-Congestion or a runny nose
-Nausea and/or vomiting
-Diarrhea
The health department recommends everyone continue to practice social distancing guidelines, keeping at least 6 feet of space between themselves and others, practice good hand hygiene, avoid large crowds and gatherings, and continuing to wear a face mask or face covering while in public areas around other people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.