The Christian County Health Department staff announced a new option to conduct essential food safety inspections while still maintaining social distancing guidelines from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The health department will pilot a virtual food inspection program from April 20-May 1, then evaluate further. Normally, restaurant kitchens are inspected by a health department worker in person.
During the pilot program, the inspections will be done on a volunteer basis or will involve food service establishments that have struggled in the past. According to Christian County Health Department Environmental Health Supervisor Kim Foster, these virtual visits will be non-graded and related to education and compliance assistance for restaurants.
“We will work together to ensure that the food customers are ordering from restaurants is safe for consumption. This need exists more during this event than any other emergency we have faced,” Foster said.
Christian County restaurant owners and managers should expect an email in the coming days offering more details and options for the virtual inspection program.
“We will offer compliance assistance on any observed risk factor violations during the virtual visit to correct any food safety concerns,” Foster said in a press release. “The virtual visit will allow us to talk about your current operational challenges and address any new processes you may be using under the current service restrictions. After the virtual visit, you will receive a document via email that shows you have completed a virtual inspection.”
Virtual observations will concentrate on the following items:
• Employee health policies
• Hand hygiene
• Proper glove usage (including the new fact sheet of proper glove usage)
• Frequent cleaning of high touch areas, such as refrigerator handles, microwave doors, countertops, etc.
• Holding temperatures
• Cooling temperatures
• Cooking temperatures
All observed violations should be corrected during the virtual visit. If pests are observed, the health department staff will discuss the needed corrections and schedule another virtual visit to follow up based on proposed action to correct.
If you have any question in regard to Christian County Virtual Food Inspections, contact the Christian County Health Department (417) 581-8183 or email kimberly.foster@lpha.mo.gov.
