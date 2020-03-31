One of Christian County’s top allies in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus calls for more regional partnering between government agencies.
On March 31, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri climbed to 1,327, with 14 deaths. Greene County, a place where about 80 percent of Christian County residents commute for work, has 50 cases with six deaths.
Eight Greene County residents have recovered from COVID-19, and more than 300 people have been ordered into quarantine by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department because they are awaiting test results or they have come into contact with persons who have tested positive for the virus.
“I can’t tell you how many times we’ve had a case who had contacts in Christian County, for example,” Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard said. “In situations like this, relationships are critical. We foster those relationships and we’re in regular communication with those leaders, and I think we’ll be in a position where we can leverage regional response that is really robust.”
Christian County had 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with about 60 people ordered into quarantine as of March 31. There are patients from Ozark, Nixa and Sparta.
“While we are reporting cities with positive cases; it is important to remember that at this time these locations are not at an increased risk for new exposures or contraction of COVID-19. It is just as likely that our next case could reside at any one of the other communities in our county that have yet to have a case.,” Christian County Health Department Administrator Cindy Bilyeu said.
Greene and Christian counties are among the 27 counties in Missouri under stay-at-home orders from their respective county commissions at this time. Goddard would like to see all of Missouri placed under such an order.
“We know that being physically distant is a tough ask, but in a time of connectivity, there’s got to be many ways to stay emotionally connected,” Goddard said. “This is tough, I know it, but we have to—and I’m going to repeat—we have to take this seriously in order to protect people.”
Goddard said that the purpose of a stay at home order is to keep people with weakened immune systems from getting sick and dying, which can include young people.
“People that we love, people that we cherish—and we’ve really got to do or part to try to protect them,” Goddard said. “It’s called ‘stay at home’ because that’s what we need you to do as much as possible. You don’t need to be going to the grocery store every day. We don’t need to be out buying spring flowers and mulch right now.”
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced two deaths on March 31. One was a man in his 80s who came into contact with a person who had traveled internationally and contracted the coronavirus. The other was a man in his 90s who was a resident of Morningside Assisted Living in Springfield, a facility that has had eight positive tests.
“There remains hope that we’re going to get through that with this facility, and that we could be approaching a turning point from there,” Goddard said.
Mitigation, containment, testing
Goddard said that the Springfield Greene-County Health Department’s approach to combating the virus has been based off of three pillars: mitigation, containment and testing.
Testing has been difficult because of the limited supply of COVID-19 test kits available throughout Missouri and across the country.
“Testing is a measure, a moment in time, it’s a snapshot in time. I could test everyone from a particular group right now that could be sick, but they might not test positive at that time,” Goddard said.
Mitigation involves the social distancing practices that state and local governments have been advising all Missourians to practice. Goddard suggested that everyone should operate as if everyone has the COVID-19 virus.
“If we operate on the assumption that we all have the disease, it’s going to help us effectively change our behavior and slow the spread,” Goddard said.
“It relies on sick people intermingling with healthy people,” Goddard said of the virus. “We have to be physically separate right now.”
Some more rural counties, such as neighboring Douglas County, have reported zero confirmed cases of COVID-19. However, Goddard said that doesn’t mean residents of rural or unaffected areas should not take social distancing precautions. He called for neighboring counties to work with their counterparts in Springfield.
“Don’t have a false sense of security, let’s find ways to help you increase your testing bandwidth,” Goddard said. “This is really going to take a collaborative effort among different jurisdictions in southern Missouri to really snuff this out.”
To snuff it out, people will need to create separation, Goddard said.
“This virus needs that fuel of sick people interacting with healthy people. If we take that fuel away, this virus cannot continue to expand and affect other lives,” Goddard said.
Missouri may not peak until mid-May
Southwest Missouri has the tools and the work ethic, but will need collaboration and a common sense of purpose to slow the virus’ progression at what Goddard said is a critical time.
Some national models for Missouri, which factor in the Kansas City and St. Louis metro areas, show a peak time for coronavirus cases in the middle of May.
“It’s a very complex thing to project, and we’re looking at it every day, but I don’t have a date that I think I can comfortably convey to you at this point. I will say this, we got on this disease early. We had decision makers who were bold, we had very strong containment measures put in place, and now that we have this lab testing component, we’ve really got three different strategies that are not just cumulative, they multiply on one another. I think we can make a difference here if we are disciplined,” Goddard said.
All persons known to the Christian County Health Department to have come into contact with COVID-19 positive patients have been notified. The health department staff reiterated that all residents of Christian County are asked to follow stay-at-home orders issued by the Christian County Commission March 24, except to go out for essential items such as food and medications.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, and shortness of breath. Preventative measures for individuals to stop or reduce the read of COVID-19 include washing your hands, avoid gatherings of 10 or more, and staying at home unless out for essential reasons.
If you are sick, call your physician. If you don’t have a physician, call the state hotline: 877-435-8411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.