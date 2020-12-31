SPRINGFIELD — Jaret Nelson’s heart held up admirably well Wednesday, even with Nixa’s hopes of reaching the Blue & Gold Tournament Blue Division final resting in his hands.
Likewise, Nelson’s heart was deemed fine by doctors at this time a year ago.
After missing the Blue & Gold last year to check into a St. Louis hospital, Nelson made his first Blue & Gold week special by delivering a game-winning bucket in Nixa’s 48-46 semifinal win over Parkview.
The Eagles junior forward banked in a turn-around jumper a step outside the lane with :01 remaining.
The final weeks of both 2019 and 2020 have been good to Nelson. A year ago this week, he was relieved of any concerns of abnormal heart rhythms.
“When I was little, I got a loop recorder put in because my heartbeat was abnormally fast,” Nelson said. “We’re not sure if I was born with it or I developed it. (Doctors) were monitoring my heart beat and found out I was good, so they took (the loop recorder) out. It was a two-hour surgery. They went in and pulled it out and I was home the same day.”
Nelson, who didn’t play basketball last season, hasn’t missed a beat since his return. He ranks as Nixa’s most pleasant surprise in the Eagles’ 8-0 start.
After playing at the Hammons Student Center the first two rounds of the Blue & Gold, he debuted at JQH Arena against the Vikings by scoring a game-high 14 points, capped by his late heroics.
“When we got out there for warmups, I thought, ‘Man, these lights are bright,’” Nelson said. “Also, it’s different playing in a big tournament with a lot of people here. But it’s all about your mindset and focusing on what is happening and what you and your team have to do.”
“He doesn’t act like he has a heart problem,” coach Jay Osborne said. “He’s been a nice add to our roster. He plays hard and he cares. He’s got a high motor. I love watching him play.”
With Nixa and Parkview tied at 46-all and the clock winding down, the Eagles’ Colin Ruffin fed Nelson the ball. Nelson was aggressive and looked to score in between two Vikings defenders. Just as he did all night, he fought his way through contact and squared himself up for a good look at the hoop.
Money in the bank.
“That’s something I’m used to,” Nelson said of shooting while being bumped. “Coaches let us play in practices, they don’t call a lot of fouls and I have (Colten) Berry guarding me every day. We have drills in which the offensive player tries to score through contact. I’ve had to learn to work through it, so this game was normal to me.”
Otherwise, the proceedings were actually a welcome break from the norm. It was as well-officiated a game as one will find at any level, with the refs letting the players play. In turn, the players didn’t take advantage of the freedom they were granted.
“That’s one thing that hasn’t happened for years, they finally let us go,” Ruffin said. of the officiating. “We’re both good defensive teams. No one was fouling. The game was over super quick, it seemed like we started and then we were done.”
No lulls during repeated trips to the free-throw line in this one. Parkview was 3-of-4 shooting freebies and Nixa 2-of-2.
“It was well-officiated,” Osborne said. “Both teams played hard and deserved to win.”
Nixa prevailed, despite a 16-0 run by Parkview in the opening quarter. The Vikings went up 18-9.
In the teams’ most recent meeting at Districts a year ago, the Eagles enjoyed a 31-0 run over the second and third quarters and won 68-39.
Nixa also overcame Ruffin and center Jason Jones combining for only 13 points, or about half their usual output. Ruffin didn’t attempt a shot until the 3:05 mark of the third quarter.
“They did a good job getting us out of rhythm and out of our flow,” Osborne said. “They disrupted a lot of what we do by doubling Colin.”
“They were doubling me and Jason the whole time,” Ruffin said. “As soon as Jason caught the ball, he was swarmed and when I got it, I was swarmed. I was getting doubled hard. Parkview has really good defenders. They are underrated.
“Of course, I got a little irritated,” he added. “But me and Jason had to be patient and let everyone else do it. Luckily, all of our teammates picked up for me and Jason and Jaret came up clutch for all of us.”
Ruffin was clutch, as well. He swished a tying 3-pointer with 1:34 remaining, making it 46-all.
“I was happy I made it, after I couldn’t get anything going all day,” Ruffin said. “
During that Nixa possession, the Eagles had three offensive rebounds prior to Ruffin’s trey. In contrast, Parkview had just two offensive rebounds the entire game.
“We battled for offensive rebounds,” Osborne said. “We went in and scraped and did some dirty work. That’s what you’ve got to have to win games.”
Nixa, the No. 2 seed, and top-seeded Hartville will meet at 2 p.m. in today’s title tilt. The players know each other about as well as Class 6 and Class 3 teams can.
“We’ve always played them since we were little. We would play against them in AAU games,” Ruffin said. “They were a year older than us, but we would play ‘up.’ We would beat them sometimes, but mostly they beat us. They’re a really good team. We’re looking forward to it.”
Nixa 48, Parkview 46
PARKVIEW (46) — Clark 2 0-0 5, Whitley 4 0-0 9, Glass 5 1-2 12, Allen 1 0-0 2, Parker 3 0-0 8, Green 1 2-2 4, Harris 2 0-0 6. Totals 18 3-4 46.
NIXA (48) — Ruffin 2 0-0 5, Turner 2 0-0 5, Sorgenfrei 1 0-0 3, Wofford 4 0-0 9, Nelson 7 0-0 14, Jones 3 2-2 8, Berry 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 2-2 48.
Parkview 21 7 12 6 - 46
Nixa 13 15 12 8 - 48
3-point goals - Harris 2, Parker 2, Ruffin, Turner, Sorgenfrei, Wofford, Clark, Whitley, Glass.
