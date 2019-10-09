Bill McLerran paid about $50 for a concrete turtle 12 months ago. He can’t recall exactly which big box store it came from. It doesn’t really matter.
The turtle sat atop McLerran’s stone mailbox, watching cars pass by along Smallin Road in Ozark for about a year. That is until the night of Oct. 8, when McLerran discovered that the turtle was missing.
“He’s heavy, he’s a solid turtle,” McLerran said.
McLerran, 83, has had a mailbox stolen before. He used to have a mailbox that looked like his house, but has since replaced it with a mailbox made of stone and concrete. The turtle served as the accent piece on top, guarding McLerran’s mailbox and any mail that was delivered.
“We were looking for something to put on top of the mailbox we had built, and we had been looking for a while. We were looking for a deer, maybe, but thought, ‘Well, someone will steal a deer or hit it with a baseball bat,’” McLerran said.
McLerran believes it took more than one person to take his mailbox turtle.
“It’s heavy. It took my wife and I both straining to get it out of the back of my truck and put it up there,” McLerran said.
Smallin Road is currently being resurfaced, so it hasn’t been uncommon for residents to see unfamiliar vehicles traveling up and down the road. It’s also not the first property crime case in recent months.
McLerran recounted how his nephew used some of his acreage to set up targets and practice shooting bows and arrows for archery hunting in late September. His nephew left some equipment outside near the house to run an errand for about half an hour, and when he returned, about $400 worth of sporting goods were gone.
“Someone was watching,” McLerran said.
McLerran is offering a $100 reward for the return of his turtle—about double what he paid for it. To him, the turtle’s return is more about principle than cost.
McLerran also reported the theft to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office on the morning of Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.