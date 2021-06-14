The Missouri Department of Transportation announced an upcoming overnight closure of Highway 14 in Nixa.
The closure will occur to allow a contractor to install a new water main the Highway 14 intersection with Main Street. The highway will be closed at 7 p.m. June 24, and stay closed until 7 a.m. on Friday, June 25. The road will be closed for approximately 12 hours.
The highway will only be closed in the area where crews are set up and working. If needed, drivers will be able to get to driveways and business entrances on either side of the work zones, but through travel will not be allowed. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.
MoDOT does not plan to have a signaled detour. Electronic message boards will warn Nixa drivers of the upcoming road closure over the next week.
Weather and/or scheduling conflicts for the contractor could alter the work schedule.
More than $17 million worth of work is happening to widen Highway 14 through Nixa. The project is split into two parts, east and west. The western project runs from Estes Street, which is just west of the U.S. Highway 160 and Highway 14 intersection, to Westminster Drive, which is just west of the Highway 14 intersection with Nicholas Road. The eastern project goes from Fort Street to Tiffany Boulevard, and includes the improvements near Main Street.
New turn lanes will also be placed at intersections such as Nicholas Road, Truman Boulevard and Tiffany Boulevard. There will be traffic shifts as work occurs, but according to MoDOT, two lanes of traffic will be open throughout most of the work.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the east side of the Nixa Highway 14 project costs an estimated $9.4 million. The western corridor widening project will cost $8.4 million, bringing the total cost of work on Highway 14 in Nixa to about $17.8 million.
