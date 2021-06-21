The Community Foundation of the Ozarks awarded a $1,000 grant to the Christian County Museum and Historical Society under the Ozarks Inclusive Opportunity Grant Program. The funds will support outreach to new members, encouraging broad representation of Christian County in the historical society’s membership.
Grants are awarded from the Ozarks Inclusive Opportunity Grant Program, “to ensure equitable participation and engagement in local communities.”
The Christian County Historical Society will use the funding to award two-year memberships, either to individuals or households, who apply for membership and include a statement explaining an underrepresented segment of the population they could represent for the Christian County Museum and in the historical society.
“The historical society’s current members do a wonderful job preserving and sharing the history of our county, as have all of its past members,” said Shannon Mawhiney, president of the Christian County Historical Society. “We’d like to keep that going by encouraging a look at the history of our area from additional perspectives. We’re an enthusiastic but all-volunteer-run organization, and we need the expertise of our community to make sure we don’t lose parts of our history.”
Mawhiney said the group especially encourages young people and minority group members to apply for grant memberships.
“Examples are younger age groups, like K-12 and college students, folks from various ethnic and racial backgrounds, members of different religions and denominations, and members of different military branches. It would also include categories like socioeconomic status, LGBTQ+ status, and disability status," Mawhiney said.
A more diverse membership will make for a more diverse museum and record of Christian County's history.
"Having a wide swath of representation from these areas and more will help us preserve our history. And we of course still welcome anyone and everyone to join the society, even if they’re already well-represented. The only common denominator needed is an interest in history," Mawhiney said.
Christian County residents can apply for the program by contacting the Christian County Museum and Historical Society at christiancohistorical@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.