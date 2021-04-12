Anna Hitt is hopeful of breaking Ozark’s record in the 400 this season, but not optimistic she would hold onto that distinction for long.
“I’d like to get 59.1 this season, after getting 59.7 my sophomore year,” Hitt said, while referring to the Lady Tigers’ standard and her own personal record in the 400. “But Sydney (Johnson) will destroy that record.”
Johnson, who already owns Ozark’s records in the 100 and 200, is expected to give the 400 a try at some point this season. For the time being, Hitt is the Lady Tigers’ top 400 runner and is fresh from repeating as a 400 champ at Glendale’s Girls Nite Out Meet last week.
Hitt was clocked in 1:00.97, while beating the rest of the field by at least a full second. She was particularly encouraged by her strong finish.
“I wanted to pass (the leaders) and hold on before the last stretch because normally my kick isn’t very good at the end,” Hitt said. “I’ve been focusing on holding my form all the way through. I definitely did better at that today.”
Hitt’s finish was at the forefront of her preparation, after a poor finish relegated her to a second-place finish at the season-opening Branson Invitational two weeks ago. She posted a 1:01.66 and was passed by Hollister’s Emily Young (1:00.62) down the stretch.
“I had a bad finish,” Hitt said. “I held her off until the last 25 meters, then lost my form completely. It was bad. I was not happy with it. It let me know that I needed to focus on my form for the final stretch.”
The Lady Tigers also received a first-place finish at Girls Nite Out from their 4 x 400 relay (4:13).
Johnson turned in exceptionally strong second-place finishes in both the 100 and 200. She broke a 15-year-old school record in the 100 with a 12.07 and beat her own mark in the 200 with a 24.86.
“I’m excited to see how much faster I can get,” Johnson said.
Johnson is motivated to go for a trifecta by trying for Ozark’s record in the 400.
“It’s a good goal,” she said. “The 400 isn’t my best race. Coach is going to throw me in there a couple times to see what I can do.”
The Lady Tigers’ 4 x 200 relay turned in a second-place finish (1:47.95) to Blue Springs (1:45.01).
Abby Beets was second in the pole vault (9-113/4).
Ozark’s Hanna Voehies placed fourth in the long jump (16-103/4), while Ellie Kitchin finished sixth in the 800 (2:34.90), Gracie Hall was seventh in the high jump (4-11) and Savannah Hughes was eighth in the discus (96-71/2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.