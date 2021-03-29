As Anna Hitt transitions from basketball to track, the Ozark senior standout relates she battles butterflies more while running sprints in the spring than dribbling on the hardwood in the winter.
“In basketball, you’re out there with your teammates. But in track, you’re out there alone and everyone is watching you perform,” Hitt said. “Then, when you run for Ozark everyone is always saying, ‘Oh, Ozark is always so good.’ We always have high expectations. There is strong pressure to perform. But I love it.”
Hitt, of course, missed her junior year in track due to COVID-19 wiping out the spring sports season. But she is already an accomplished runner on relays ranging from the 4 x 100 relay to the 4 x 800 relay.
Hitt was part of Ozark’s 4 x 800 relay that was second with a time of 9:28 at the Class 5 State Track Meet two years ago.
Hitt was also part of the Lady Tigers’ 4 x 200 that was sixth at State with a time of 1:43. Sydney Johnson and Adri Wakeman also return from that relay.
Hitt, Wakeman and Johnson also return in the 4 x 400 relay, after finishing eighth at State in a time of 4:03 and Hitt and Johnson are back after being part of a 4 x 100 relay that was eighth in 49.75.
Johnson, a Wichita State signee, is expected to compete in more individual events as a senior this season. But Hitt thinks Ozark can remain strong in relays.
“Our sprint relays should be really good,” she said. “We have younger girls who can fill roles. It will be interesting to see who is coming up. I’m excited. I love the change of pace and atmosphere of track and running relays with my friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.