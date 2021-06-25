The most promising prospect on the hardwood within the COC also looked like a future COC star on the gridiron Thursday.
Kael Combs, yes the same Kael Combs from Nixa who was an All-COC First-Team forward as a sophomore last winter, was the talk of the Eagles’ trip to Branson for a Border Battle 7-on-7 Tournament.
The same Kael Combs who hadn’t played organized football since he was in the sixth grade five years ago, was Nixa quarterback Austin McCracken’s primary target as a 6-foot-3 wide receiver all day.
Just as coach John Perry convinced track star Smith Wheeler to give football a try a year ago, he has sold the virtues of the pigskin to another premier Eagles athlete in Combs this summer.
“Coach Perry was pushing me hard to come out for football,” Combs said. “He said it will help me out for basketball. By being in a contact sport, he said it will help me when I’m going for rebounds and finishing at the basket. I believed him and came out for football for him.”
“We have hit it off,” Perry said. “He's a great kid and is super talented. He will gain things from football that will help him on the basketball court, no doubt about it. He will gain mental and physical toughness. I think you'll see a different Kael Combs in the gym.”
Another hoopster, senior Jordyn Turner, is also giving football a try for the first time as a prep. He, too, is a wideout.
They bring exceptional athleticism to Nixa’s inexperienced receiving corps.
“I'm proud to have them out here,” Perry said. “They will make us better. You should play everything you can play in high school and help your school win. They're going to look back on these days as some of the best of their lives.”
Combs averaged 13.6 points and 4.7 rebounds a game while shooting 57 percent from the field for basketball coach Jay Osborne last winter. He was the lone sophomore to land All-COC First-Team honors.
Combs stopped playing football when he got to junior high for fear of the risk of an injury that would hinder his progress in basketball.
“When I was in junior high, I would look out there and think, 'I want to do that,’” Combs said. “I wanted to play. But it was always an injury thing why I didn't play.
“I've always liked football,” he added. “My family of course is a basketball family. But I enjoy football, too.”
Combs thrived Thursday while running sideline routes and catching passes above outmatched cornerbacks.
Perry is looking forward to seeing what Combs can do when defenses gravitate toward running back Ramone Green.
“This is a worst-case scenario. They know we're going to pass to him,” Perry said. “We get out there on a Friday night when we can hand the ball off to Ramone and (opponents) can't double-team people when you have multiple guys who can go get it. We'll have a lot of fun on Friday nights.”
Of course, Combs is learning much as he goes.
“This whole day has been a learning experience,” he said. “(Coaches) are telling me how I should run my routes. I'm building relationships with the football players. It's been fun.”
Combs added he won’t just be a 7-on-7 flash-in-the-pan wonder, that he’ll indeed be strapping on shoulder pads later this summer and in the fall.
“I’m for sure playing,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.