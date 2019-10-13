Hope of Sparta

Hope Church will hold its first service at its new location on Highway 14 at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 12. The service will begin with members of the congregation moving a pulpit from Hope’s current location on North Avenue to the new location.

 Rance Burger/Headliner News

It’s a play on words, but a serious move to help their neighbors in need.

The congregation of Hope of Sparta church hosts a charity auction event Saturday, Oct. 19, coincidentally the last day of Sparta’s Persimmon Days fall festival.

“All of the proceeds, every dime of it will go toward assisting needy families in the greater Sparta area,” Pastor Michael Hamilton said.

From 2-4 p.m., people will be able to browse and bid on auction items donated by individuals and business owners from eastern Christian County.

The event is also a celebration of the church’s ninth anniversary.

You can find out more about the church and the event by visiting the church’s Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/HopeChurchofSparta.

