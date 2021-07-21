The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management submitted a request to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the State Emergency Management Agency for a COVID-19 Alternative Care Site (ACS).
An ACS would function as a temporary field hospital to serve southwest Missouri patients who are positive for COVID-19 and are sick enough to require hospital care.
The request was created in coordination with CoxHealth, Mercy and Jordan Valley Community Health Center in response to the growing need for medical care in southwest Missouri due to the rise in severe cases of COVID-19, namely patients requiring hospitalization and critical care.
"If approved, this resource will address the regional surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and will be available to patients throughout the region," a statement from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department reads.
Mercy Springfield Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick shared on Twitter that Mercy had 133 patients hospitalized on its COVID-19 units on July 16. Frederick said Mercy doctors and care teams were planning for as many as 200 COVID-positive patients at the height of the 2021 surge, which is projected to last into September.
CoxHealth had 139 COVID-19-positive patients hospitalized on July 15, according to CEO Steve Edwards.
Greene County alone is averaging more than 196 new cases per day, and the increase in severe illness is projected to outpace hospital capacity. Christian County, the second-most populated county in the metro area, gained about 70 new cases per day from July 7-16.
In addition to the expanded inpatient facility, the request would:
-Provide funding for staffing of additional beds for COVID patients in area hospitals
-Increase the capacity for antibody treatment
-Create a centralized location for patients awaiting long-term care placement
-Offer shelter for unsheltered individuals who are COVID-19 positive
-Expand mobile testing staff
-Issue an emergency declaration to fund ambulance support for transfers
-Extend state Department of Health and Senior Services waivers for hospital capacity and use.
The ACS request would provide staffing for transitional care for COVID-19 patients. A location for this facility is still being determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.