Hospital administrators at Springfield’s two largest hospitals worry what exactly the holiday season will bring, but they suspect it will deliver an overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients in dire need of life-saving treatment.
CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards held a conference call with reporters in which he explained that 75 percent of the patients at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield are from rural areas outside of Springfield. Christian County had 17 COVID-19 patients at Cox South as of Nov. 16. Mercy Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick shared on Twitter that Mercy Springfield had 102 COVID patients on Nov. 20, a record high.
“We need to reverse direction. We can’t pretend this isn’t real. We can’t wish it away. We can’t hope somebody does something. ‘Somebody’ is every single one of us,” Frederick posted to Twitter on Nov. 22.
Both Frederick and Edwards agreed that the hospitals are on pace to being overrun, which is what the stay-at-home orders from the spring of 2020 sought to prevent.
"We are on trajectory to be overwhelmed, and any action that you take now won't affect that, but it may affect what happens in a month or two," Edwards said.
Both hospitals are filling out spaces to establish COVID-19 units, or are converting spaces that were once used for other types of patients into units for COVID patients.
"We at Cox continue to try to expand to meet needs," Edwards said. "In the next two weeks, we will have added 147 beds at Cox South, 51 of those ICU beds that opened specifically designed for COVID patients."
Hospital beds are useless if there aren’t any nurses, doctors and other skilled workers to take care of the patients occupying the beds.
"Our rate limiting factor, like many health care systems, is the ability to staff those beds, with nursing, respiratory therapy and physicians being the most critical," Edwards said.
CoxHealth is relying on the temporary hiring of traveling nurses, and anticipates adding a new class of trained nursing school graduates by January.
"We are adding capacity, but the rate of increase is worrisome as we're seeing what's going on across the state, and so we are very worried about our ability to meet the capacity demands as quickly as patient growth is happening," Edwards said.
The reconfigurations create physical bed space, but hospitals across Missouri are paying extra to employ traveling nurses to come to their hospital on short-term contracts.
"We are constantly reconfiguring. Beds are only helpful if you have staff around them," Edwards said. "Traveling nurses are different in this pandemic than what hospitals' reputation of traveling nurses in the past has been. These are nurses that are generally very highly experienced. They've gone to other COVID units, and so when they come to us they're far more prepared than what we might have anticipated a traveler being two years ago."
The bidding war for traveling nurses is competitive and expensive, Edwards said, but CoxHealth has authorization to send its budget "into the red" in order to pay personnel, traveling nurses included.
"We have to have them. We realize that we're a regional hub and there is nowhere to go after us, and so we're doing everything that we can to get the nursing, respiratory therapists and doctors," Edwards said.
Like any other business, hospitals face challenges when employees test positive for COVID-19 and have to stay home and miss work. COVID-19 can sideline a doctor, nurse, therapist, nursing assistant, custodial worker or any other hospital staff member.
"The number of people we have out for exposure is very low, but at any given time, we probably are down 200-250 employees because of active COVID. Probably 90-percent of those-plus, in that range, acquired in the community. The other 10 percent acquired it in the hospital," Edwards said.
Statistically, some of the safest places in the hospital to work are actually the intensive care units.
"In our COVID ICU, which intuitively you would think would be the highest risk area to work, we don't have a single transmission come from there. I think that's in part because of the protective measures and because the people that work in that unit see firsthand what this disease can do and so their personal behavior is far more careful in the community," Edwards said.
It will be months or even years before we know the true ramifications that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the hospital workers who are taking care of the sickest COVID patients.
Edwards said he has "no doubt" that doctors, nurses, therapists and hospital workers will suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder later in life because of their work in the midst of the pandemic.
"The night before the governor came to visit us the last time, it was about three weeks ago, we lost eight patients in that unit the night before. I know that our nursing staff--many of them may carry a memory of losing three or four patients in a week, they'll always remember that week. Well, this was eight patients in a night," Edwards said.
It's not an issue unique to CoxHealth hospitals. Edwards said the Cox does offer employment assistance programs (EAP) and behavioral health programs just for employees, but
"There are things we are trying to do, but I will tell you that we will not meet every employee's needs, because this is such a horrific time for them," Edwards said.
The mental health affects of working through the pandemic are not likely to emerge for months, or even years.
"Right now, it's not a prominent issue, but I think it's because people are running adrenaline, and that kind of long term stress doesn't settle in until your body gives you a chance to relax. I think that's one of the important purposes of adrenaline; it lets us function under incredible stress," Edwards said.
When a COVID-19 positive patient is first admitted to the hospital, they are isolated because they are usually infectious at that stage of their illness. Eventually, a patient's condition can improve to where they don’t need to be in a state of isolation while they receive care.
"Non-isolation means that they've been here long enough that they are no longer infectious, but they still require care associated with COVID," Edwards said.
Administrators from CoxHealth and from Mercy have encouraged everyone to avoid large in-person gatherings, especially indoors. They advise against traveling to other places for the holidays, where you risk spreading COVID-19 to others or catching COVID-19 and bringing it back to Christian County, and both encourage face mask use in public anywhere outside the home.
"We keep creating a contingency plan with worst-case-scenario, and we keep having to go to that next level," Edwards said.
