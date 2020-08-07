A key fundraising event moves west for at least one year. The Children’s Smile Center Hot Air Balloon Glow will be held in Nixa on Aug. 21.
The ballon glow brought an estimated crowd of more than 10,000 people to Finley River Park in Ozark in 2019, as part of the Sertoma Duck Race festival. The Duck Race is postponed to 2021, leaving Children’s Smile Center staff looking for a way to still hold the nonprofit dental clinic’s largest fundraising event.
“Because the Duck Race was postponed until next year, that left us looking to change our plans for the 14th annual Balloon Glow,” Children’s Smile Center Executive Director Jackie Barger said. “We still wanted to have an event, but the way to do that this year, given the times, is to have a drive-through only event, and we’re going to do that here in McCauley Park.”
The Balloon Glow usually brings in about $30,000 for Children’s Smile Center, which provides dental care to children and pregnant women who are on Medicaid and are otherwise not able to have regular dental appointments or afford any dental procedures they might need.
“We do a few fundraisers to make up the difference between what Medcaid pays and what it actually costs to operate our dental clinics, and this is the No. 1 source of funding in our private, community fundraising that we do,” Barger said.
In 2019, the Children’s Smile Center saw 6,300 children at its three clinics in Ozark, Branson West and Aurora.
Families who want to see hot air balloons on Aug. 21 will be asked to star in their vehicle as they drive around the Taylor Way circle surrounding the Nixa X Center. Drivers will not be allowed to stop or park. Hot air balloons will be fully inflated, and will be tethered to the ground with the interior lights from their burners lighting the balloons and the skies, hence the term “glow.”
“We’ll keep the traffic moving around the park where people can get a couple of minutes of view as they drive through the park, and we’re asking for everybody’s help with that,” Barger said.
The event will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. Ozark Chevrolet is the event's primary sponsor.
More info: http://kidssmilecenter.org/
