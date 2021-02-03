The speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives called for a state lawmaker from Christian County to resign in the wake of her federal indictment.
Speaker of the House Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, issued a statement Feb. 3, calling for the resignation of State Rep. Tricia Derges, R-Nixa. The call for resignation came two days after federal prosecutors unsealed a 20-count federal indictment against Derges.
The indictment contains allegations that Derges knowingly misled her patients at three different Ozark Valley Medical Clinic locations in Ozark, Springfield and Branson. The indictment alleges Derges told patients she was treating their ailments with stem cells, while administering amniotic fluid treatments that did not contain any stem cells.
The indictment also accuses Derges of improperly prescribing Adderall, an amphetamine commonly used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and Vicodin, a painkiller. Derges also faces two charges for allegedly lying to FBI special agents while she was interviewed as part of the investigation against her.
Derges was not detained or held with a bond. She was released on her own recognizance at the end of a federal court arraignment on Feb. 1, in Springfield. Federal prosecutors made no moves to shut down any of the clinics Derges operates.
"Following the announcement of the serious charges filed against Representative Derges, I immediately removed her from all of her committee assignments. After speaking with her and with the caucus, I am asking her to resign her seat with the House," Vescovo said in the statement.
Vescovo went on to say that Derges would be better suited to concentrate on defending herself against the federal indictment, and to allow someone else to represent eastern Christian County in Jefferson City.
"The legal process will ultimately determine her guilt or innocence, but this is clearly a time for her to spend with her family as she focuses on her legal issues, and for the people of the 140th District to move forward with selecting a replacement who can effectively advocate for their interests," Vescovo said.
Derges made a series of social media posts in which she asked her supporters to pray for her in the wake of the indictment being publicized.
“I will keep helping those in need and standing for the rights of all of us. Lies and twisted words mean nothing. Truth and righteousness mean everything. I can stand before God and know that He will smile at me,” Derges wrote, in part.
If Derges were to resign, her seat in the Missouri House of Representatives would become vacant. It would then fall on Gov. Mike Parson to call for a special election for voters of the 140th House District to elect a replacement. Parson has called for similar special elections in other districts in 2019.
Derges obtained a medical degree from the Caribbean Medical University in the island country of Curacao, but did not enter a medical residency program in the United States about obtaining her degree. She is licensed as an assistant physician and employed three additional assistant physicians who see patients at the three Ozark Valley clinics.
Derges pre-filed nine bills for the 2021 session. All of the bills have been introduced on the House floor, but none have been referred to a House committee, a key step in the legislative process.
One bill that Derges introduced, House Bill 916, would modify state laws regulating the licensing and regulations that assistant physicians practice medicine under. Among its provisions, the bill calls for assistant physicians to be allowed to prescribe Schedule II amphetamines and methylphenidates. Under current law, an assistant physician may only prescribe such drugs if the prescription is a continuation of a prescription already issued by a physician.
