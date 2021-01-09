The Blue Eye-Sparta matchup in last year’s Sparta Tournament final had everything we love on the hardwood, a back-and-forth affair decided by a game-winning bucket at the buzzer.
This time around, the teams’ rematch in the tourney’s title tilt was mired by an unfortunate aspect of sports none of us like to see.
Indeed, it was painful to watch Sparta standout Laney Humble as she could barely leave the floor to try to catch a high pass in the fourth quarter. She went down with an ankle injury and limped off the floor two minutes into the second half. She returned, but was obviously hindered.
Sparta (11-2) wasn’t the same, either. The Lady Trojans’ high-powered offense all but fell apart and Blue Eye (10-4) four-peated as tourney champs by pulling out a 44-34 triumph.
“That was a big momentum swing,” Sparta coach Josh Loveland said of Humble's injury. “I felt like we never got the momentum back.”
Sparta was up 23-17 when Humble was injured two minutes into the third quarter. She hurt her right ankle after hitting a jumper along the baseline and landing on the foot of a Blue Eye defender.
Less than two minutes later, Blue Eye already had the upper hand 26-23.
Humble was back in action by the end of the third quarter, but could barely run.
“They taped my ankle and I told Loveland I was going back in,” Humble said. “It hurt really bad. I tried to play through it. But it was hurting and that was in my head.”
“She was really limited,” Loveland said. “We thought if we moved the ball around well enough and could get her in spots in which she was open that we could still get her some good looks that she could knock down. She got a couple looks, but her bounce (on a jump shot) was probably off because of her ankle.”
Blue Eye was up 35-30 at the end of three quarters. The Lady Bulldogs didn’t score until the 2:50 mark of the fourth quarter, but remarkably extended their lead to 37-31.
Sparta managed just a field goal by Natalie Wilks and a free throw by Megan Brown in the fourth quarter.
“We needed to hit shots in the second half, but nothing was falling at all,” Humble said.
“We got in-and-out (passes) for 3s in both corners and on both wings for good looks, but just didn’t hit them,” Loveland said.
It was a contrast to how the game started. Brooklyn Roller was, what else, rolling. She made four 3-point goals and scored 13 points in the first quarter.
Sparta was up 18-7 at one juncture in the second quarter.
“Brooklyn is that kind of shooter,” Loveland said. “She has averaged 10 points a game at times. She’s the type who can make three or four 3s in a row. Brynn (Holt) went 5-for-5 from 3-point land last night. Every night any one of our kids can step up and shoot it. They’re all good shooters and confident. But at the end of the game tonight that seemed to elude us.”
“Since they had a box-and-one on Laney, I knew someone had to step up and hit shots so we would have a chance,” Roller said. “It boosted my confidence a lot and made me want to shoot more. I was excited.”
Eventually, though, even Roller cooled off.
“They always say, ‘Keep shooting, keep shooting.’ But nothing was falling," Roller said. "That’s just part of it, I guess.”
Blue Eye 44, Sparta 33
BLUE EYE (44) — A. Arnold 5 2-6 15, R. Arnold 5 0-0 12, Fairchild 2 4-6 10, Warren 0 2-4 2, George 2 0-0 4, Johnson 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 9-17 44.
SPARTA (33) — Humble 2 1-2 5, Roller 4 1-2 13, Wilks 3 0-0 6, Holt 2 0-1 5, Brown 1 1-2 4. Totals 12 3-7 33.
Blue Eye 5 12 18 9 - 44
Sparta 15 6 9 3 - 33
3-point goals - Roller 4, A. Arnold 3, R. Arnold 2, Fairchild 2, Holt, Brown.
