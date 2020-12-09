Laney Humble received an early Christmas present this year when her father, Shannon, bought her The Gun for use at their home.
Humble has been mindful not to rely solely on the shooting machine and repeatedly play catch-and-shoot during her workouts.
“You definitely don’t want to fall into that trap,” the Sparta sophomore said. “If you have a really good guard guarding you up close, you need to be able to use your quickness to get by her.”
Humble displayed moves to the basket and around the basket while scoring 30 points in the Lady Trojans’ 61-48 triumph over Chadwick on Tuesday.
With the Lady Cardinals employing a box-and-one defense, Humble dominated play while making just one 3-pointer and attempting a modest 3-pointers all night.
“Three is really low,” said Humble, who made a single-game school-record nine 3-pointers at Spokane last season. “Tonight, getting to the rim and knowing I can make my free throws paid off.
“My Dad is my go-to person for a workout. I wouldn’t be half as good as I am if he didn’t push me,” she added. “He has worked with me a lot on my post moves. Obviously, teams aren’t going to put their ‘big’ out on me at the 3-point line. If small guards are on me or if I'm having an off game from the outside, I definitely need to have an inside game. Once you work on something so much it just becomes natural. That’s what it is at this point.”
Coach Josh Loveland feels Humble will be able to adjust to gimmick defenses designed to contain her.
“She’s such a great shooter and has so many pieces to her game,” Loveland said. “She’s really good no matter what we ask her to do. We’ve been working a lot trying to get her off the ball more. That’s an adjustment for everybody. We’re trying to get her out in the open floor and in some one-on-one situations.
“Tonight, they were going box-and-one on her and she was trying to do a lot off the dribble,” he added. “When we decided to post her up and then when she caught it there, it was more of a one-on-one situation for her. If she gets in that situation, she’s hard to guard. Chadwick’s girls did a good job guarding her. But she can do it from anywhere.”
Loveland also likes the contributions Sparta is receiving from Megan Brown, Natalie Wilks, Brynn Holt and Brooklyn Roller. Wilks had 23 points in the Lady Trojans’ season-opener.
“Wilks is going to have big nights,” Loveland said. “She’s so versatile. She can step out and shoot, go off the dribble or post. Megan is so athletic, can handle the ball and her defense is good. She’s been aggravated with herself about not finishing. But she’s going to have a great season. Brynn is going to get more shots as a starter this year than she did last year. Brooklyn has been shooting really well. She’s been a spark plug.
“We’re excited where we’re at,” he added.
Sparta (3-0) received a challenge from Chadwick after winning its first two games by 79 and 55 points.
“I’m glad we had some competition,” Humble said.
The Lady Cardinals (3-1) were led by Paris Gilbert’s 12 points.
Sparta 61, Chadwick 48
CHADWICK (48) — Smith 1 3-4 5, Par. Gilbert 4 3-6 12, Maggard 2 0-0 4, Jackson 2 0-0 5, Loveland 1 0-0 2, Burkhart 2 0-0 4, Michael 3 0-0 7, Pai. Gilbert 2 5-11 9. Totals 17 11-21 48.
SPARTA (61) — Humble 11 7-7 30, A. Roller 0 2-5 2, B. Roller 2 2-2 7, Fulton 1 0-0 2, Wilks 3 1-2 7, Holt 2 2-4 8, Brown 2 1-3 5. Totals 21 15-23 61.
Chadwick 11 14 12 11 - 48
Sparta 22 18 12 9 - 61
3-point goals - Holt 2, Humble, B. Roller, Par. Gilbert, Jackson, Michael.
