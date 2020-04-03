Like all of us during the coronavirus outbreak, Ozark senior Jake Skaggs is struggling with the idle time on his hands.
"It's definitely a real challenge. I'm usually up moving around. I try to be an active guy," said Skaggs, a three-sport athlete for the Tigers. "I can say my NBA2K (Xbox) game is getting a lot better."
Skaggs keeps his competitive juices flowing by matching up against teammates Max Schilling, Ethan Pritchard, Cannon Cox, Colton Casteel and Chance Strickler.
"We put on our headsets and get on XBox," he said "It's a good way to make the time go by."
Skaggs had been able to shoot hoops himself in his family's driveway until being involved in an incident that has approached 'going viral' status. His basketball goal is no more, after he ripped it down during a dunk that was captured on video.
"The goal was fine and I was shooting around on it. Then I lowered it a bit to dunk and (the post) cracked," Skaggs said. "I figured it was going to go down pretty soon. So, I brought it all the way down to eight feet and had my Mom tape me dunking to see if I could bring it down. It was funny at first, but then I regretted it because I could be outside shooting around during all these nice days were having. I've been asking myself, 'Why did I do that?'"
As Skaggs dunked, his sister, Abbie, played defense in front of the goal. They both got out of harms way as nearly all of the post, along with the attached backboard and goal, came crashing down to the pavement.
Skaggs posted the seven-second video on his jskaggs0369 TikTok account. The clip instantly became a social media sensation, unbeknownst to him initially.
"I like to post funny videos on TikTok, but don't take them very seriously," Skaggs said. "I was chillin' at home and not thinking anything about (the video) when a buddy of mine told me House Of Highlights posted it. Their profile shows they have 16 million followers. Last I saw on Instagram it had 2 million views."
That figure certainly dwarfs the number of views in what previously was his most popular video.
"During an eighth-grade basketball game, I put a move on a kid and he fell down. It was one of those crazy crossovers," Skaggs said. "It got posted and had about 100,000 views."
Skaggs has found himself on social media in recent weeks more so than usual to keep communication lines open.
"Social media is a big part of today’s society," he said. "I feel like it’s a part of people’s daily routine and way to connect to the outside world. I think of it as a way to connect to family members and friends."
As much as anyone, Skaggs has been the face of Ozark athletics over the past year. He was a wide receiver and defensive back on the gridiron, a point guard on the hardwood and an outfielder and pitcher on the diamond. With the Tigers' basketball team making a post-season run that stretched to March 11, Skaggs was able to join the baseball team for one practice before quarantine efforts shut down spring sports statewide March 13.
Ozark schools are closed through April 24. The Tigers are due to host Class 5 District 10 beginning May 15.
Skaggs is dearly hoping for some semblance of a senior season.
"It would be a tough loss," he said. "I'm staying optimistic."
His positive attitude shows in his workouts. Even with no guarantee of games, he's stayed in prime shape.
"This has been eye-opening," Skaggs said. "I've seen how fortunate we are during school to be able to work out basically every single day and have a structured practice. With everything closed down, I'm lucky enough to have a squat rack, bench rack and dumbbells at home. I've got the whole nine yards in my garage, so I can get a workout in any time I wanted. I'm blessed to have all that. Not many people can open up their garage door and get a workout in.
"I've tried to hit with buddies whenever I possibly can," he added. "You've always got to be willing to get a workout in to get better every single day. It's going to show when we get back who has been willing to put in the work outside of everything we did during school."
