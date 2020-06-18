A key intersection on U.S. Highway 160 in Nixa will undergo $1.45 million in improvements.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced some pending lane closures, side street closures and traffic delays in southern Nixa at U.S. Highway 160, known as Massey Boulevard, and South Street. Contractors will add turn lanes and new traffic signals.
Work will begin July 6, and is scheduled to last until early November.
D&E Plumbing of Nixa was the winning bidder for the project, which is funded through a cost sharing agreement between MoDOT and the city of Nixa.
As part of the project, there will be a two-day lane closure on South Street for storm drain pipe improvements. The dates and times of the road closure will be announced in advance of the storm drain pipe work, according to MoDOT.
U.S. Highway 160 and South Street
Intersection improvement project scope:
-Widen southbound U.S. Highway 160 by extending a second southbound lane through the intersection of South Street. The second southbound lane will end just south of South Street.
-Add right-turn lanes at all four corners of the intersection.
-Add a sidewalk on the south side of South Street between West Street and Highway 160 that connects to the existing sidewalk on the northeast side of the intersection.
-Replace traffic signals with new signals to accommodate the new southbound lane and turn lanes. New signals will have flashing yellow arrows for left turn lanes.
