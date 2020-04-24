The Christian County Health Department Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Dr. Karen Peak to fill the position of administrator of the health department effective May 1, 2020.
Peak holds a Doctorate of Nursing Practice degree in Healthcare Systems Leadership from Chamberlain University. She also holds a Master’s in Public Health from the University of Illinois Springfield.
Peak brings 27 years of nursing experience to Christian County, with 19 of those years working in public health at the state and local levels.
Peak is a native of Christian County.
Due to the challenges associated with COVID-19, there have been some questions about the change in leadership at this time.
“Please be assured that we have worked very hard to make this transition from Cindy Bilyeu as administrator to Karen taking over the CCHD leadership position as seamless as possible,” the board of trusteees said in a joint press release. “Cindy’s retirement was made known to the board in December. This has allowed us ample time to carefully recruit a replacement that has extensive public health experience and also to be able to allow training with Cindy to be prepared to take over Christian County’s specific public health needs on May 1, 2020.”
(1) comment
I think it would be great if we had more county/city updates regarding COVID-19. Springfield/Greene County Health Dept. has done a good job on informing citizens of new cases, places the person has been, etc.
Also, I would very much appreciate having county restaurant inspections published in the Headliner. Years ago, they published a points system list. It would be nice to have a system like Springfield/Greene County publishes weekly in the News-Leader.
It might also be helpful for the Headliner to do a current article, letting our residents know what services are offered by our local health department.
