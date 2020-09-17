Avery Voysey enjoyed Ozark’s bus ride home from Joplin after the Tigers’ 51-43 victory last Friday as much as anyone.
“It was awesome. Everyone was in a good mood,” Voysey said. “We were talking about how on the OZone all of their predictions said Joplin would win. We were hyped about proving them wrong.”
The adrenaline Voysey was feeling from Ozark’s biggest upset in four years allowed him to virtually forget all about the pain along the outside of his right foot. Eventually, the pain and swelling got his attention. The injury to his fifth metarsal bone is an all too common one for the junior free safety.
“It's been an existing injury. I hurt it a long time ago and then tweaked it Friday,” Voysey said. “Every time I hurt it, it takes some time to heal.”
Voysey is not practicing this week in preparation for Ozark’s home contest with Willard on Friday. He’s hoping to play, but not counting on it.
“This week is a maybe,” Voysey said. “I haven't tried to run on it, yet, because it still hurts pretty bad. I'll do everything I can to get back. I hate injuries. They're annoying.”
Voysey speaks from experience. A year ago, he suffered a broken collarbone in Week Four that ended his sophomore season just when it was starting to get good. He was receiving more and more reps with the varsity while making an impression on coach Chad Depee and the Tigers’ staff.
“He was coming on last year and we were excited about his growth and development,” Depee said. “He had his collarbone injury that kept him out. It dinged up about his whole season.”
Voysey has picked up where he left off. He was Ozark’s top tackler with 26 stops through the first two weeks this season.
“He's in a big-time position to make tackles and play a vital role for us,” Depee said. “I’m really excited about him. He's got good things coming. He's a good athlete and has got a good nose for the ball. He'll find himself around the ball. He has a knack for being in the right spot. Every week we expect him to get better and better.”
Voysey is also making an impact on special teams. In fact, he’s on all of Ozark’s special teams. In Ozark’s Week Two win over Branson, Voysey returned a kickoff to midfield and also made the highlight reels on the Tigers’ kick coverage by wiping out a would-be Pirates blocker and then laying out the kick-returner.
“I didn't ask to (play special teams). They put me out there and I was fine with it,” Voysey said. “I like kickoff returns because it give me the chance to get the ball. (Kick coverage) is fun, too. You're running and trying to blow things up, while on defense, you’’re a little cautious and trying to contain, or at least at my position you are.”
The fact Voysey is a natural at seemingly anything he tries on the gridiron masks his inexperience. He’s still somewhat of a newcomer to the sport, having played soccer and not football until he was in the eighth grade.
“I played soccer in my younger years and no one in my family had ever played football,” Voysey said. "It was new to us. A big impact in my decision to play football in eighth grade was a lot of my friends were playing football and not many of my friends were playing soccer. Then, I came to realize I like football.”
It took a while for him to get settled in, but not too long.
“I was not good at all at first. I had no idea what to do. I was like, 'What is this?’” Voysey said. “But you learn. During my freshman year, I got a lot of playing time and that helped and my sophomore year was going good, too, until I got hurt.”
If Voysey’s foot injury keeps him sidelined this week and even next week against Republic, he vows to return for the Backyard Brawl on Oct. 2.
“There’s no way I’m missing that game,” he said.
