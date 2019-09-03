Christian County is undergoing an update of the Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan. As part of the plan update process, citizens are asked to provide feedback on what natural hazards pose the greatest threat to their community.
The public survey is available online at http://www.smcog.org.
The Christian County Commission has contracted with the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments (SMCOG) and SEMA to prepare a five-year update to the Christian County Multi-Jurisdictional Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Effective November 1, 2003, any county in Missouri that is declared a federal disaster area must have an approved hazard mitigation plan in place to be eligible for HMGP funding. Hazard mitigation is defined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as, “any action taken to eliminate or reduce the loss of life or property as the result of a disaster event.”
HMGP funds may be used to fund projects that will reduce or eliminate the losses from future disasters as well as provide a long-term solution to a problem. Many types of projects can be funded through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, including improving bridges at low water crossings, floodplain buyouts, and constructing community safe rooms.
All comments and questions should be directed to Megan Clark at (417) 836-6901 or by email meganclark@missouristate.edu.
