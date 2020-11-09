Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Pastor Bud Kelley officiating. Burial will follow at Selmore Cemetery, Ozark. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. on the day of the service.
Irene May Wheeler, 96, of Ozark, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. A resident of The Fremont. She was born Aug. 9, 1924, near Clayton, New Mexico, the daughter of Thomas and Dourthy (Welcher) Hobbs. The family moved to Taney County, Missouri. She was married to Amos Lytle in California, and they later divorced.
On Aug, 1, 1970, she and Max Wheeler were united in marriage. They enjoyed many years together on the farm north of Ozark. When not working on the farm, they liked to travel together. Irene was a talented painter, and loved to garden. Irene had worked at Fasco Industries in Ozark during her working career. She was a longtime member of Selmore Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Max, four children, Doyle Lytle, Sylvia Irene “Boots” Jones, Virgil Lytle, and infant Janelle Christine Lytle, two sisters, Mildred Walker and Alice Shoutz, a brother Melvin Hobbs, and her parents.
Irene is survived by four step-children, Martha Ann Johns, Michael Wheeler, Susy Wheeler, and Mary Beth Horst; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Moudena Stanley.
