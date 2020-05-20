A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 21, in Prospect Cemetery, Ozark, with Pastor Jamie Bilyeu officiating under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Jack L. Haslip, 79, of Ozark passed away in his home Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born July 11, 1940 in the Christian Center community south of Ozark, the son of Clyde L. and Gladys (Johnson) Haslip. On June 7, 1959 he and Margaret Gibson were married. They lived in Arizona for 20 years before returning to Ozark.
Jack was well known in the area and was always ready to engage in any conversation. Many people in the area called him friend. Jack worked in retail management throughout his career. He enjoyed hunting, farming, gaming, and was an avid golfer. He had served on the Senior Citizen Housing Board, was a volunteer fireman, and a charter member of Ozark Kiwanis Club. Jack was also caretaker of Prospect Cemetery for many years.
Survivors include: His wife, Margaret; two sons Jack William and Chance Taylor of Nixa, and Jason and Jennifer Haslip of Springfield; three grandchildren all of Springfield, Dylan Haslip, Alison Haslip and Corey Mead, and Kyle and Molly Haslip; three great-grandchildren, Remedie Haslip, Saylr Haslip and Hadlee Haslip; a brother Junior Haslip; nieces and nephews and other relatives. Jack was preceded in death by a sister, Genevieve Wright, an infant sister Marie Haslip and his parents.
