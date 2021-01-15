Employees of the Christian County Assessor’s Office will eventually end up working in the same building space that once housed Christian County’s most wanted.
On Jan. 4, the Christian County Commission approved Assessor Danny Gray’s budget proposal to allocate about $34,000 for the removal of three jail cells on the third floor of the Christian County Historic Courthouse. The building renovation will give the assessor the chance to expand his office.
“We did explore a couple of other options, which still might be viable options. we were looking at maybe even a different facility outside the courthouse,” Gray said.
Putting the assessor’s office in another building and separating it from other county government offices, particularly the collector’s office, would create a different set of challenges. Gray is mindful that more staff will be needed as Christian County continues developing and property values continue rising.
“Ten years down the road, we’re going to need to hire another four or five people. Our office staff is going to continue to grow,” Gray said.
The $34,000 for the jail cell project will be taken from the general revenue portion of the asessor’s office budget.
The old jail cell doors will be preserved, at the request of historians.
“My understanding is there may be some museums that want them, like the one here on the square, so those three will be preserved intact,” Christian County Building Supervisor Richard Teague said.
“There is no telling how old those are,” Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips said of the flat iron doors.
The cells have long been out of service as a means of housing jail inmates. Legally, they would not meet the standards for modern jail housing even if Sheriff Brad Cole decided he wanted to place an inmate in one of the cells.
On the other side of the third floor, Christian County Clerk Kay Brown’s office staff uses another set of cells to store election equipment, kept under lock and key and only accessible to the clerk’s staff. Gray’s proposal is for the assessor’s office to pay to remove and convert three old jail cells on the east side of the third floor, the assessor’s side of the building.
The cells will need to be taken apart using grinders. Due to the surrounding building materials, workers won’t be able to use torches to cut the metal of the cells. Fire prevention and suppression measures will need to be bolstered.
Teague gave an initial assessment to the commissioners about three of the old jail cells on the third floor.
“They are a steel, prefab box that is basically brought up there and riveted together. As far as I know, they’ve been there as long as the courthouse has been here,” Teague said.
That’s almost 100 years. The Christian County Historic Courthouse was commissioned in 1919 and completed in December 1920, according to records from the Headliner News, the Christian County Republican and from University of Missouri Extension.
A courthouse window on the third floor will be taken out in order to allow for easier removal of materials when the contractor begins to tear apart the old cells.
