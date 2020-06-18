Prior to the start of Show-Me Collegiate League play, the last time Jake Skaggs hit at U.S. Baseball Park he blasted three home runs as part of a seven-RBI day in an Ozark win over West Plains a year ago.
Skaggs went on to blast nine home runs, to go along with 27 RBIs, a .720 slugging percentage and a .267 batting average.
Two-plus weeks into Show-Me action, Skaggs has yet to homer for the Midwest Nationals White. But the left-handed hitting center fielder has adapted well to facing college-level pitching and, thanks to a bit of a shortened stroke, has had his share of line drives.
He went 2-for-2 in a matchup against Nixa grad and Kansas State pitcher Luke Hauswirth, perhaps the league's best pitcher to this point.
"Last year, I was swinging out of my shoes basically every pitch," Skaggs said. "This year, I've changed my approach. I'm trying to stay middle-middle and not try to do too much, just catch the barrel."
Noting his 5-foot-9, 160-pound frame and looking ahead to his career at Missouri Southern, Skaggs doesn't characterize himself as a home run hitter.
"Come the fall, I'm going to be one of the smallest kids on the team," he said. "My approach will have to be completely different than what it was last year. The home runs were there last year, but the average wasn't. A low batting average isn't going to get it done. I've got to be more gap to gap and be a singles and doubles guy. There's always work to be done."
The Show-Me League features pitchers the likes of Hauswirth, Mizzou's Ty Wilmsmeyer and Northwestern's Parker Hanks. Skaggs relishes the chance to go up against such hurlers and isn't taking for granted the chance to play this summer, while many college leagues were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're seeing solid pitching basically every game," he said. "It's competition getting us ready for the fall. It's a win-win no matter what. We're winning because we're getting ready for the fall. We're going to be a step ahead of the guys who aren't playing any ball right now by seeing the velo and live pitching we're seeing. It's upper 80s and low 90s every day."
Skaggs has already started working out with some of his Missouri Southern teammates by making trips to Joplin.
"I've been working out with them once or twice a week," he said. "I move in Aug. 14 and the first day of school is Aug. 17. We'll hit the ground running from there on out."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.