A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.
James A.B. Halcomb, 94, of Poplar Bluff, our father and grandfather, passed away and has gone home to his Heavenly Father on Sept. 24, 2020, rejoining his dear wife Margaret and parents James Felix Halcomb and Vivian Thedosia Rowton.
James was born in Kennett, Missouri on June 26, 1926. James enlisted in the Army’s 31st Infantry Regiment on Sept. 11, 1944, and was deployed to Okinawa, Japan, for the World War II effort. He received the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, Bronze Medal of Valor, Purple Heart, World War II Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.
He married Dorothy Durfee on Aug. 29, 1947, and had six children: Lynda Lue, James A.B. Jr., Barbara Jean, Andrew Davis, Ricky Dee and Paul Ray. They divorced, and then James married Margaret Elizabeth Cole on Oct. 23, 1964 in Huntington Park, California.
To this union four children were born: Betty Ann, Bonnie Jo, Margaret Lynn and John Leroy. James spent all of his life serving his children and grandchildren and serving other people in his community. He belonged to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
James loved to fish anytime he could spare; to go “drown a worm.” He loved playing with his grandchildren and making them smile. His most favorite spot in the world is sitting in his chair reading with his family playing beside him. James is survived by his children: Barbara Ibarra, Angela Longboat, Ricky Halcomb (Jody), Paul Halcomb (Hiromi), Betty Bennett (Vincent), Bonnie Halcomb, Margaret Trader, and John Halcomb (Debbie).
