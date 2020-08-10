Kaleb James made himself an intriguing prospect to watch out for during Nixa’s summer football camp.
James is attempting to become the second Eagle in as many years to play football and soccer. He’s played soccer most of his life, but is kicking a football for the first time.
While strapping on shoulder pads, James is following the lead of his father, Richard, a former Neosho and Missouri State defensive tackle during the 1990s.
“He's all-in for it,” Kaleb said of his father. He's been trying to get me to kick since I was in the seventh grade. This is the first year I've actually went for it. I love the environment in football.”
Kaleb also has the approval of his mother to play football.
“I’ve always wanted to play football, but haven't been able to because my Mom is scared of the injury aspect in football,” he said. “Her thing is concussions. My Dad’s career ended because of concussions. She's okay with me kicking.”
James will be able to run through both soccer and football Practices prior to school getting under way. The soccer team is practicing from 6:30-9:30 a.m., while the football team is practicing from 9 a.m.-noon.
James has proven to be a natural on the gridiron. He’s shown off a strong enough leg to boot a 56-yard field-goal.
“That was out of practice with the wind at my back. During practice, I've hit a 43-yarder,” he said. “On kickoffs, I'm hitting between the end zone and the five-yard line. Coach (John) Perry has said that's pretty good distance for someone just starting out.”
James was introduced to Perry during the football team’s summer weights program.
“For soccer, we don't have off-season weights, so I went to off-season football weights and one of the coaches said he wanted me to play wide receiver,” James said. “I told him that I play soccer, so I couldn't play football. Then, coach Perry said to me, 'Okay, you're my kicker.' I was thrilled. I was planning on trying out for kicker, anyway.”
James was receiving tutelage on kicking from Andrew Anello, Nixa’s kicker the past two seasons. Anello, who also played soccer as a senior, will be kicking at Evangel.
Anella posted nine touchbacks and averaged 45 yards on kickoffs, while making 3-of-4 field-goals and 11-of-14 extra-points last season.
“Andrew was working with me before COVID hit,” James said.
One aspect of football practices James has taken an immediate liking to involves Perry having the entire team circle around the Eagles’ special-teams offensive and defensive units. With all eyes on James, he attempts a field-goal.
All eyes are on James because prior to his kick, Perry announces the players won’t run if James makes the kick, but they will run if he misses the kick. It’s designed to prepare James for the pressure that awaits on Friday nights.
“Pressure is a privilege,” he said.
James anticipates kicking under pressure in football to be similar to the penalty-kick shootouts he’s been a part of in soccer.
“I love high-pressure situations and close games in soccer. When the other team is up by one or two goals and we make a comeback and win, that's the greatest feeling,” James said. “I'm assuming it will be about the same from a pressure standpoint in football. But it's going to be different because there will be a lot more people in the stands and a lot more noise than at a soccer game."
James is well aware kicking in practices and kicking in games will be entirely different.
“Coach has not allowed the defenders to hit me or go for a block,” he said. “I think even as we get into the season, it shouldn't affect me too much. But I'm sure there will be some big defensive end that will try to scare the living daylights out of me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.