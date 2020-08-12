Funeral services for Jim will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug.12, 2020, in Sparta Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark.
James W. Bateman, 76, of Ozark passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Cox Medical Center South, Springfield. He was born Aug. 18, 1943 to Eudean and Woodrow Bateman. Jim proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and was honorably discharged after two years of service.
Jim was a longtime Christian County resident and a dedicated employee for Ozark Grocer Company for over 25 years. He was a very hardworking man, ornery and stubborn at times, but he continually had a heart of gold. He was a proud man who never asked for anything and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone.
Jim would give you the shirt off his back and everyone who knew him loved him. He was an outdoorsman and loved the beauty of being outside. He also loved his family and his cats with a passion. The world lost a great man. I know he is looking down on everyone and will always watch over us and he will always be here in spirit. Jim will be sadly missed but his memory will live on forever in the hearts of his friends and loving family.
He is survived by one daughter, Chasity Haskins; one son, Shawn Bateman and daughter-in-law Christy; four grandchildren, Courtland Bateman, Riley Haskins, Shawn Bateman Jr, Justin Bateman, two great-grandchildren, Axton Bateman and Moxxi Bateman. He was preceded in death by grandson Seth Bateman.
Online condolences may be shared at www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
