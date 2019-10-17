The Nixa City Council voted to accept the appointment of Jarad Giddens to the six-member council at the recommendation of Mayor Brian Steele.
Giddens was appointed to represent District 1, which encompasses parts of Nixa to the north of North Street and Lorene Street, and north of Mt. Vernon Street in areas west of U.S. Highway 160.
In order to accept a city council position, Giddens resigned from both the Nixa Planning and Zoning Commission and the Nixa Home Rule Charter Review Commission.
Giddens replaces Kendal Dingus, who resigned in order to concentrate on his son Thatcher
The other two candidates who had expressed interest in filling the Nixa City Council seat, Derris Butler and Randall Bettis, were both appointed to fill vacancies on the planning and zoning commission.
Giddens previously put his name up for consideration in 2017, when other council members ultimately chose Councilman Matt Barker to represent District 2. Giddens was named to the Home Rule Charter Review Commission in April 2019, representing District 1.
Giddens reportedly works for a compliance mortgage company and works as a consultant, helping companies with sales and client retention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.