Clever quarterback Bryce Gelle suspects opponents won’t be expecting much of the Jays this season, as they debut on the varsity level.
“They're probably going to underestimate us and overlook us,” Gelle said. “They'll look at their schedule, see us and say, 'Starter program, that's a win.’”
The consensus out of Clever, though, is the Jays won’t be a starter program opponents have their way with. They are counting on winning or at the least being competitive week in and week out in the Mid-Lakes Conference.
Clever is banking its optimism on a 15-man senior class and the Jays’ 7-1 record during jayvee ball a year ago.
"I’m hoping to go out and win every game," running back Jake Twigg said. "The conference will be competitive. I think we can hold our own.”
Clever coach Jeff Stone is glad his players aren’t conceding anything, even though they are lacking varsity experience.
“I think sometimes people are afraid to put themselves out there and say they want to compete because they are scared of what might happen,” Stone said. “I want our kids to compete the best that they can. I feel that if we do, we're going to be able to compete.
“I'm not going to measure our season by wins and losses,” he added. “But I expect to compete.”
Three starter programs in southwest Missouri over the past 11 years didn’t have to wait to experience success. But the trio had to be resilient.
Hollister debuted in 2010 and went 3-8. The Tigers won two District games and made the Class 2 playoffs. Midway though their season, though, they were outscored 184-6 during a four-game stretch in the COC.
Pleasant Hope debuted in 2010 and was 2-8. The Pirates were burned for 40 point or more by four teams.
Forsyth debuted in 2017 and was 4-5. The Panthers were outscored by an average of 39 points in their five losses.
Stone said he and his players are aware the jump from jayvee ball on Monday nights to varsity action on Friday nights can be monumental. He adds Clever’s 7-1 jayvee record last season came with the Jays playing many juniors against opponents with primarily sophomores and freshmen playing.
“Our kids know that it's a little misleading,” Stone said of Clever’s jayvee success. “We don't believe that just because we had success on the jayvee field that it's going to automatically transfer to the varsity.
“I can't predict what a Friday night is going to look like to these kids,” he added. “They need to go out on a Friday night and prove they belong.”
