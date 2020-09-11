It might seem like just another Friday night in Clever without Friday night lights tonight. But, of course, the Jays made their long-awaited varsity debut on the gridiron two weeks ago.
They haven’t played since.
Clever’s home game with Forsyth scheduled for tonight was cancelled, as was the Jays’ contest with El Dorado Spring last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple members of the football team and coach Jeff Stone are under quarantine orders after being in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
No members of the football team or Stone have tested positive for the coronavirus.
“It’s about the most difficult thing you can go through as a coach,” Stone said. “We’re getting ready for a game and then all of a sudden we’re out. For the whole (school) district, it was about getting out in front of this and re-set to give our players and the district time to figure out the best course of action.”
School officials learned of the individual’s positive test at noon last Friday, only a few hours before the Jays were about to board their bus en route to El Dorado Springs.
The school district has issued the following statement:
“On Sept. 4, we were notified than an individual within our district tested positive for COVID-19. That individual was not symptomatic but was contagious while at school on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The individual also attended a school event the evening of Sept. 1. Following the guidelines we have been given by the Christian County Health Department, any students or employees who were considered close contact to this individual were asked to self-isolate and quarantine. Some team members were included in this group and were asked to quarantine, leaving us no other option but to cancel our football games Sept. 4 and Sept. 11.”
Clever has continued to hold practices and is due to welcome back Stone and the players who have been quarantined in time for practice next Wednesday. The Jays are due to play at Strafford next Friday.
Stone related that during his absence the team has been in good hands under assistant coach and athletic director Willie Howard.
“Coach Howard is a former coach at Rolla who I believe has 17 years experience. We couldn’t have a better coach to step up and lead the program,” Stone said. “All of our other coaches are good as well.
“The reality in this time period is teams are going to have kids out,” he added. “For coaches, it’s about getting kids ready to play in spots. It could mean anything, as far as getting kids ready. Coaches have to be prepared for missing some players. But I wasn’t ready to miss that amount of players. There was no way to replace those kids.”
Stone added he was impressed with the professionalism of El Dorado Spring's coaches when he relayed word that the teams’ game wouldn’t happen.
“I thought their coaching staff could be angry because they were not going to be playing a game,” he said. “But they were understanding and couldn’t have been better about it.”
Stone has been happy to hear praise from his coaches regarding the players’ work ethic while not having a game to look forward to this week.
“From what I’ve been told, we’ve had a great week of practices,” he said. “Kids are resilient Sometimes, kids don’t get much credit for handling adversity. Our kids have accepted the challenge. They have embraced the adversity and realized this is not a normal season.
“I’m ready to see the kids again and help them get better at practice everyday,” he added.
Clever (0-1) is due to return home Oct. 2 versus Skyline.
