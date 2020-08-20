New Clever wide receiver Grant Pellham jokes that he didn’t have a choice other than to join the Jays for their inaugural varsity season.
“One day coach (Jeff) Stone was talking to me and he said, 'Let's go over and look at the equipment.' We went over and then he just gave me all my equipment,” Pellham said. “I said, 'Well, it looks like I'm playing.'
“I’m glad he did that,” Pellham added. “I’m enjoying it.”
Offensive lineman Cole Langley has also hopped aboard the Clever caravan.
"I came to (summer) camp to see how it was,” Langley said. “I loved it from the start.”
Pellham and Langley are expected to start for Clever when the Jays make their debut next week at home versus Willow Springs. Such additions have been fulfilling for Stone, rewarding him for his endless recruiting in the school’s hallways.
“Any coach that tells you it's about what they do that's wins football games is crazy. Kids win football games. Coaches do not win football games,” Stone said. “You have to have the best athletes out. The best coaches are the coaches who get the best guys out for football. I think we have the best athletes out for football. I'm happy about that.”
Langley’s athletic endeavors previously were restricted to the ball diamond as a first baseman. Due largely to his size, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound left tackle has proven to be a natural on the gridiron.
“I came in and didn't know anything about technique, but I’ve liked it,” Langley said. “I enjoy using my size in football because I can move people around.”
Pellham plays basketball as a swingman with speed and hops. Those characteristics could him develop into a deep threat in the Jays’ passing game.
“I'm not sure how it's going to go. But I'm intrigued,” Pellham said. “It's obviously a much different physicality level than what I'm used to in basketball.”
“His hands have been pretty good, especially for someone who had never played football before,” quarterback Bryce Gelle said. “He's catching most of the balls I throw to him.”
Stone adds he expects Pellham to have the mental fortitude to catch passes across the middle of the field with defenders closing in on him.
“Grant is the kind of kid I felt, even when he wasn't playing football, that he could be a football player,” Stone said. “Even though I had never seen him play, I felt he had the mentality, the makeup and athleticism to play.”
Recruiting has earned Stone perseverance and patience like he never knew.
“You've got to build relationships with them. You can't go to a kid and if he doesn't want to play football now, you're going to be mean to him,” he said. “I’ve had kids tell me no 15 times and tell me yes the 16th time.”
