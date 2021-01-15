CRANE — With Clever having had six games decided by 19 points or more halfway through its season, the Jays haven’t played through much high drama to close out a contest.
Coach Luke Brosius thought his team’s inexperience playing with a game on the line in the final minutes showed in Clever’s 62-51 loss to Crane in a semifinal at the Crane Tournament on Thursday.
With 1:30 to play and the Jays trailing 54-49, they had the ball and a chance to make it a one-possession ball game. But after only a couple passes, they missed a 15-foot jumper. Most notable during the failed possession was Bryce Gelle not touching the ball.
“Part of that is we probably haven’t been in a good enough game against a good enough opponent in that situation to know Bryce has got to get it there,” Brosius said. “That’s probably on me, not having us prepared enough for that situation. As explosive as Bryce has been scoring, we’ve got to get him touches.”
Gelle, as he has all season, led Clever with 16 points. Jake Twigg added 12 points and Grant Pellham 11.
Clever (5-8) and Crane (11-4) were even through the first half, tied at 22-all.
The Pirates broke to a nine-point lead in the third quarter, putting the Jays in comeback mode the rest of the way. Isaiah Smith scored all 19 of his points in the second half, including 12 in the third quarter.
“We’ve got to put a full game together,” Gelle said. “We have spurts in which we show positive things. Then, we have spurts in which we show negative things. We have to put it all together.”
“Anytime you play Crane, you’ve got to bring a consistent effort for 32 minutes,” Brosius said. “ They’re really going to guard and pressure you. You’ve got to reciprocate that at the defensive end. I thought we did a pretty good of that. But then Isaiah got going in the second half and hurt us.”
Brecken Vaught topped Crane with six 3-point goals and 20 points.
Clever stayed within striking distance, repeatedly forcing Pirates turnovers. Brosius would have liked for the Jays to have scored more off of Crane giveaways.
“We got some steals and run-out opportunities, but we didn’t finish,” Brosius said. “I tell the guys, ‘They’re not going to quit on the play. They may bump you and it may not get called. But we have to do a better job getting balanced and finishing.’ That was an area tonight that really hurt us. We gave away some scoring opportunities in transition.
“We can control how well we come to balance,” he added, referring to layups. “We continue to go off of one foot, which makes it hard to be balanced when guys are running at you.”
Gelle and Brosius were encouraged by Clever’s defensive rebounding. Crane was mostly one-and-done shooting the ball in the first half.
“That’s one thing we’ve been struggling with, so we’ve been focusing on boxing out,” Gelle said. “Last year, we would always see (6-foot-7 Taylor Genzler) down there and think, ‘He’s got the board.’ This year, everybody has to go get it. I’ve been pushing myself to get more rebounds.”
Clever was looking to end its losing streak to Crane at four games. In addition, the Pirates haven’t lost at their own tournament since 2017.
“We were getting close tonight until small mistakes,” Gelle said. “We were almost there.”
“To match Crane’s physical level of play, I thought we did a good job in the first half,” Brosius said. “We needed just a little more consistency. We’re trending in the right direction.”
Crane 62, Clever 51
CLEVER (51) — Twigg 4 3-4 12, Allie 2 0-0 5, Pellham 5 1-3 11, Broome 2 1-1 5, Gelle 4 5-6 16, Langley 1 0-1 2. Totals 18 10-15 51.
CRANE (62) — Spyres 1 0-0 2, Smith 8 3-3 19, B. Vaught 7 0-0 20, Calzarette 1 2-2 4, A. Vaught 6 2-2 14, Mayne 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 7-7 62.
Clever 7 15 13 16 - 51
Crane 7 15 22 18 - 62
3-point goals - B. Vaught 6, Gelle 3, Twigg, Allie, Mayne.
