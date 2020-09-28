Graveside military honors will be rendered for Jerry at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Linden Cemetery, where he will be buried in the family plot. Friends and relatives are invited to pay their respects to Jerry on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 29, from 1-5 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home in Ozark.
Jerry Lee Lawson, 79, of Sparta died on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Jerry was born on June 23, 1941, the son of Arthur "Buck" Lawson and Flora Elene (Bilyeu) Lawson. Jerry served in the U.S. Navy and was awarded a Good Conduct Medal and honorably discharged in May of 1965. He worked at the Springfield-News Leader as a printer's assistant before turning to cattle farming — a job which he would continue for 35 years before retiring.
Jerry was a soft-spoken man with two main hobbies: shooting and reading. He enjoyed a variety of types of shooting including BR-50, trap and skeet, shooting competitively until his health prevented it. His interests in reading included fiction and nonfiction with a particular interest in the work of C.J. Petit. He also enjoyed other western, science fiction, and fantasy works.
He is survived by two sons, Brad Lawson of Sparta and Scott (Cindy) Lawson of Hartville; two granddaughters, Ivy Lawson and Olivia (Sam) Sarver; and two cousins Shirley Keck and Ronnie Lawson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Kathlyn.
