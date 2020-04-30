Graveside funeral services with a full military honors and Masonic Rites will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, in Linden Cemetery. Arrangements and services are under the care and direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark. No visitation is planned, but online condolences may be shared at www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
Jerry R. Huff, 83, of Sparta went to his Heavenly home Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born June 28, 1936, the son of Robert and Alice (Gilmore) Huff. On March 15, 1956, Jerry was united in marriage to Yvonne ( Hamilton) and this union was blessed with a son and three daughters.
Jerry proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged after four years of service. While serving with the Air Force, he met his wife, Yvonne and brought her back to Missouri, where they were united in marriage. Jerry was a longtime resident of Christian County, a member of the Sparta Masonic Lodge No. 296 for 50 years and a member of Odd Fellows Lodge of Hartville for 20 years. After 30 dedicated years with the Missouri Department of Transportation, Jerry retired. He enjoyed being crew chief of the Sparta Highway Department Division and was a loyal employee to his area. Jerry was also an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on his farm.
Jerry’s faith was his biggest priority and he faithfully attended Springhill Baptist Church as a 50-year member and served as a deacon for the past 16 years. He will be sadly missed but his memory will live on forever in the hearts of his loving family.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Yvonne; three daughters Vanessa Swearengin and husband Kevin, Patricia Smith and husband Rick and Lisa Huff; grandchildren Kristen Cieluch and husband Joshua, Heather Swearengin, Jared Swearengin and wife Jessica, Ryan Smith, Adam Smith and Colton Huff; great-grandchildren Samantha and Tyler Cieluch, Aubrey and Evelyn Swearengin. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, son Andrew Huff on October 2, 2006, a sister and a great-grandchild.
