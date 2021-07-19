Funeral services for Jesse will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield. Services with full military honors and arrangements are under the care and direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
Jesse Lee Ashlock was born Sept. 3,1939, to Kenneth C. and Ona May (Davis) Ashlock in Humansville, Missouri. He was the second oldest of 12 children. He passed peacefully in his sleep in his Nixa home Friday, March 5, 2021.
Jess, as he was called by all who knew him, left Missouri for California to join the U.S. Navy and attend A&B Radio School. He attended bootcamp in San Diego and met his future wife and lifelong love, Maureen L. (Kelly), in 1958 in Modesto, California. He waited for her to finish high school and college, then the two were married April 7, 1963, in Carson City, Nevada.
During his time in the Navy, Jess was stationed in several places, including Nevada, Scotland, Alaska, Iceland. He spent three tours in Hawaii, where Maureen gave birth to both of their sons, David Allen and Michael James. The family toured Scottish and English castles while he was stationed in the U.K. Jess also spent time on fleet tugs, taking mothball ships through the Panama Canal. After 21 years of service, he retired with the rank of chief on Nov. 10, 1978.
After Jess’ retirement, the family spent a year traveling around the states in a mini mobile home before settling in Nixa. Jess then spent 17 years repairing copy machines for American Business Systems.
Jess was a wonderful family man. When the boys were young, he spent time doing hobbies with them, such as model airplanes and rockets, and teaching them woodworking and electronics. Later in life, he bought some land, a tractor and a building to work and play in. He continued spending time doing the things he loved with his wife, sons, and grandkids. He made time to travel with Michael’s family, as well as with his older brother Kenny Ashlock and his wife Lenora.
Jess was full of laughter, always telling jokes. He was loved by all who met him, especially kids and animals. He was a patient man, never raising his voice or arguing.
Jess was preceded in death by his father and mother, his brother Sandy and his son David.
He is survived by his wife Maureen, son Michael (Mickey) and Rhonda (Adams) Ashlock, grandsons Austin and Brandon Ashlock, six sisters, four brothers, and several nieces and nephews.
