An Ozark alderman returned to city government at the beginning of February for what, for the time being, appears to be a short second stint.
Ward 3 Alderman Jim Stewart was sworn in at a special meeting at the Ozark Community Center on Feb. 1. Stewart previously served on the Ozark Board of Aldermen representing Ward 1, the southernmost of the Ozark's three wards, from 2012 to October of 2016. Stewart left the position because he sold his house and moved to the northern third of Ozark, where he now resides.
Stewart replaces Jason Shaffer, who stepped down at the end of January. Stewart will serve out the remaining days of Shaffer's term, at least until elections are held on April 6.
"I'm glad to be back," Stewart told his fellow aldermen in the moments following his oath of office.
Shaffer said that he intended to complete is second term, but chose to resign just before the term expired in order to tend to a personal matter involving a loved one. Shaffer gave many reasons for opting out of running for a third term. His son is a senior at Ozark High School and his law practice is growing.
“I will remain active in the community, continue to be involved in local non-profits, such as the Historic River District, and may again pursue political office or the position of judge in the future,” Shaffer said.
Shaffer said he was proud to have taken a small government, conservative approach to his decisions as an alderman. Shaffer spoke against Ozark imposing a use tax, and he also made a procedural move that blocked the Ozark Board of Aldermen from enacting an ordinance that would require face coverings in public places after a lengthy debate in August 2020.
Ozark later came under an executive order requiring face coverings or masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Oct. 21, 2020, but that order came into place by action of Mayor Rick Gardner without the support of the Ozark Board of Aldermen.
As of the end of the candidate filing period for Ozark's municipal elections, Eddie Campbell is the only candidate whose name will appear on ballots for the election in Ozark's Ward 3.
Ward 3's other alderman, Heather Alder, ran for reelection unopposed in June 2020. Alder received 472 affirmative votes in an election pushed back two months due to the public health concerns tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.