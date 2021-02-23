A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Schupbach Cemetery, Chestnutridge, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Joan Elaine Gray, 91, of Chestnutridge passed away Feb. 20, 2021. She was born Feb. 7, 1930, in Spokane, the daughter of Stella and Ernest Shirkey. In 1948, Joan was united in marriage to Herschel Leon Gray. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2008. Herschel preceded Joan in death on March 8, 2008.
Joan lived and raised her family in Chestnutridge. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Ozark.
Joan was preceded in death by two daughters, Patty and Leslie; a granddaughter, Michaela; and son in law Allan.
Survivors include four children: Jean Ann and husband Joe; Teresa and husband Tom, Susie and husband Lou and Mike and wife Stacy; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Joan's family sends a special thank you to Phoenix Health Care for their love and support, and to granddaughters Tam and Sarah for their caregiving and to caregiver Marcella.
