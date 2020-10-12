Arrangements are under the care of Holman Howe Funeral Home of Hartville.
John R. “Reggie” Jordan, son of John Jasper and Eula Mae (Prock) Jordan, was born Dec. 8, 1943 in Wright County, Missouri on the family farm. He departed this life unexpectedly on the family farm at Hartville, at the age of 76 years, 9 months, and 29 days.
Reggie was raised in the Hartville area and graduated from Hartville High School in 1961. After graduating high school, Reggie attended School of the Ozarks. He then enlisted in the United States Navy. He served and sacrificed for this country for four years. He was on the U.S.S. George Clymer, fighting in the Vietnam War, before receiving an honorable discharge in 1966.
Prior to retirement, Reggie worked for 35 years at 3M in Springfield. He was united in marriage to Judy Dougan on Nov. 19, 1966 at the First Baptist Church in Richland, Missouri. Added to this union was a daughter, Regina.
Reggie is survived by his wife, Judy Jordan, a daughter, Regina Dixon and her husband David of Ozark, three grandchildren; Danielle Downing and her husband Jordan of Ozark, Melanie Williams of Ozark, Missouri and Jordan Williams and his girlfriend Katelynn of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, a brother, Monte Jordan of Rogersville, a sister, Judith Wihebrink and her husband Ronald of Cassville, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Jasper and Eula Mae Jordan and three brothers; Paul, Joel and Danny Jordan.
Reggie was a Mason and also a Shriner with the Ya Ban Club. He loved to fish, hunt, garden and travel. He especially loved being with his family, his grandkids had his heart. Reggie really enjoyed taking the time to hunt with each one of his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, dad, poppie, brother, uncle and friend. We celebrate his life and will always treasure the many happy memories he created.
