A funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. at Ozark Full Gospel Church on Selmore Road in Ozark. A private burial will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield.
John W. Doss, 93, of Ozark died Feb. 11, 2020. He was born Aug. 15, 1926. John served his country in the U.S. Army in both World War II and in the Korean War.
He worked as a teamster truck driver and a hobby farmer. He picked up one hobby after another throughout his retirement.
John loved flea markets and auctions, even going so far as attending auctioneer school. He loved to travel. John was a Freemason and a Shriner.
John is survived by two sisters, Joneva Patterson and Janice Bilyeu; four children, John R. Clark, Mary D. Peters, Sherry S. Butler and Crystal G. Woodson; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Laverne Doss (Starnes), and his second wife, Wanda Doss (Huffstedtler); his mother, Mary Brown Doss and his father, John E. Doss, both of Ozark.
Arrangements are under the care of Adams Funeral Home in Ozark.
