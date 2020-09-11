Graveside funeral services with full military honors will be 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Springfield. Arrangements and services are under the care and direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark.
Johnny G. Bumgarner, 89, of Ozark passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 in Ozark River View Manor. He was born April 22, 1931 in Rogersville, the son of Cecil and Pearl (Kincannon) Bumgarner. On June 17, 1978, Johnny was united in marriage to Lola Maples, who preceded him in death on Dec. 14, 2018.
Johnny proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and committed to a lifetime career with the military. During his service time, Johnny enjoyed being a pilot and later received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Award and was honorably discharged on Oct. 19, 1954. After many dedicated years, Johnny retired in 1978 from the Army National Guard.
Johnny is survived by two daughters, Terry Burghardt and Su Brown; a brother, J.R. Bumgarner; a sister, Sandy Mayfield; one granddaughter, Sherri Lynn Stokes; two great-grandchildren, Morgan and Samantha Duncan; great-great granddaughter Sophia Haney; several other caring relatives and friends. In addition to his wife, Johnny was also preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be shared at http://www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
