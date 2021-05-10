What started out as a curiosity progressed into one of four COC championships for Ozark’s Sydney Johnson.
The Lady Tigers’ senior star and most prolific sprinter in the program’s history collected four gold medals at the COC Track Meet last week. She swept the sprints by winning the 100 (12.42), 200 (25.34) and 400 (58.12) and ran the anchor leg for the Lady Tigers’ winning 4 x 200 relay (1:48).
Johnson set meet records in the 100 and 200. She broke her own school record in the 400.
This season has been her first go-around in the 400.
“I’m slowly starting to like it more and more as I run it,” she said. “This 400 was the worst pain I’ve ever felt. I like it, though. I think it’s a fun race. I also feel like it’s the most rewarding race because it is so challenging.”
Johnson is hopeful of improving her kick
“My first 200 is my strong point,” she said. “Finishing the last 50 and the back turn is where I struggle.”
Ozark’s Anna Hitt was second in the 400 (58.33). Her time would have been a school record earlier this season. They whipped the rest of the field by nearly five full seconds.
“It’s awesome to run with Anna,” Johnson said. “She pushes me as much as anyone.”
Johnson also gained separation in the 200. Branson’s Cali Essick was second in 26.25, about nine-tenths of a second off of Johnson’s pace.
“In the off-season, Cali trained with me closely, so it’s nice to see me pulling away,” Johnson said. “She’s always in the back of my mind. I know she’s there and is going to fight. If I want to do well against her, I know I have to execute the things I want to execute.”
Johnson edged Essick in the 100 by four-tenths of a second.
