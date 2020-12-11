CARTHAGE — Jason Jones and Nixa opened action at the 74th Annual Carthage Tournament on Thursday with a 72-36 whipping of Leavenworth, Kansas.
Jones led the Eagles while recording a double-double. The senior forward collected 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Nixa (2-0) dominated the boards to the tune of a 40-23 advantage. In addition to Jones’ dozen rebounds, Kaleb Wofford had seven and Jaret Nelson six.
Jones, Colin Ruffin, Jackson Bray and Jordyn Turner all had two steals, as the Eagles totaled 11 steals.
Colten Berry added 15 points and Nelson 13.
Ruffin dished out six assists.
In other tourney games, Joplin routed West Plains 64-36, Ray-Pec downed Carthage 73-55 and Nevada ripped Carl Junction 59-33.
Nixa meets Joplin (3-0) tonight at 8:30 in a semifinal. The tourney’s title tilt is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.