A graveside funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Hopedale Cemetery, Ozark. Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Jordan Doss Needham, Sr. passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. He was born April 8, 1929, in Flint, Michigan, the son of John Fred and Mabel (Jordan) Needham. The family moved to Arkansas, where Jordan graduated from Blytheville High School. He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Arkansas State at Jonesboro. He served his country in the U.S. National Guard.
While at Arkansas State, Jordan and Ina Jean Blair met and were married a few months later on Dec. 25, 1948. From a family of educators, Jordan and Jean carried on the tradition, as did their children. In 1948, Jordan began his teaching career in a two-room school in Tomato, Arkansas. He next taught and coached in Armorel, Arkansas. Moving to Missouri, he taught and coached at Steele. He became high school principal in Parma, serving four years before moving to Delta as superintendent for eight years. He also served one year as Leadwood’s superintendent. In 1974, Jordan and Jean moved to Ozark.
Jordan retired in July, 1982, after serving eight years as superintendent of schools for Ozark.
Jordan was a Mason and also served as president of Ozark Rotary Club. He was a member of Hopedale Baptist Church.
Jordan took pride in his family. He enjoyed the times they could be together. A man of integrity, Jordan always served the communities where he worked to the fullest.
His hobbies included hunting and fishing, but golfing was his favorite activity. He was a member of Fremont Hills Country Club, where he had served as board president.
Survivors include his three children, Sandra Cook and Ron of Whitewater, Missouri, Jordan Needham, Jr. and Joyce of Fremont Hills, and Cynthia Matthew and C.W. Walker of Jackson, Missouri; grandchildren, Shawna and Jamie Criddle, Sherry and Mike Ford, Ronna and Wade Kramer, Julie and Kevin Hulbert, Jordan Needham, III and Sitti; great-grandchildren, Avery, Tyson, and Mitchel Ford, Austin, Addison, and Ryan Criddle, Parker and Payton Kramer, Ayla and Kynzie Hulbert, and Brea Needham.
Jordan was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, in 1993. Also preceding him in death were his sister, Ramona Needham, an infant brother Vaunda, his parents; and special friend, Carole Hopkins.
