Sid Jordan put an end to his coaching career at Ozark this year after 40 years in which he coached track, basketball, football and baseball. Sports editor Pat Dailey engaged in a Q’s and A’s session with Jordan:
Q: How did it all start for you at Ozark back in 1981?
Jordan: I was hired by Paul Steens, with help from Mark Wheeler. Mark was a teacher at the high school at the time and we knew each other through some acquaintances. He told me they had an opening. Paul was the assistant principal, AD and the football coach.
You hope you can find a way to get your foot in the door. If I could get some help from somebody to get a job, that’s what I was going to do.
I coached high school football, eighth-grade boys basketball and seventh- and eighth-grade girls track.
I've been blessed to be here the whole time ever since.
Q: By far your longest tenure as a head coach was your 17 years as Ozark’s boys track coach. What was that experience like for you?
Jordan: In 1990, I took over as track coach for Tom Cox, who took an insurance job.
In 2005, we were state champions. We won with sprinters and hurdlers. We had no jumpers or throwers.
I was fortunate. I had the best kids and we were fortunate.
My assistant, Kent Jones, did a tremendous job with middle-distance guys and I worked with the sprinters and relays.
The points totals were spread out and we won by three points over Berkley. We had no idea that was going to happen. The girls coach, Chris Allison, told me before the 4 x 400 relay that if we would finish first in the relay, we would win state and if we were second, we would tie for first.
So, I told the kids (Seth Mason, Adrian Chapman, Chris Hunter and Parker Jackson), 'Guys, I'm going to tell you that if we win this 4 x 400, we will win State.’ They looked at me and were like, 'All right coach, we've got this.' We ended up winning that relay and won State by three points.
They were special kids. It was amazing. How many coaches over their careers can say they won a state championship?
Q: After being the girls basketball head coach for the 1988-89 season, you opted to resign. What were factors in that decision?
Jordan: My wife had a miscarriage that year in January. I said, 'I'm not up for this.' I stepped aside.
Q: Did you ever pursue the head football coach’s position?
Jordan: When the football job came open in 1990, people told me I should apply. But I wasn't feeling very good about it. I knew I had faculty and administrators who felt comfortable with me. But I said, 'I don't want that pressure. I like what I'm doing. I don't want the added pressure.'
I didn't want to put my family in harm's way (as a head coach), where if things didn't work out, you end up getting let go and have to find another job.
Q: Did you find being an assistant better fit your personality?
Jordan: Assistant coaches don’t do it for the money. They are there to do their job. I never once worried about money.
Q: You never applied for a job at a different school. What kept you at Ozark?
Jordan: I always felt loyalty to the community. And I had a great job. In P.E. you do your job while you’re having fun and having interaction with the kids. I have no regrets about being here for 40 years.
Some people look around to try to find a better deal. It seems like people are in and out of jobs. It’s a little disappointing some people move around. Maybe they feel stale.
Q: What’s the most adversity you’ve dealt with on the job?
Jordan: There have been a few bumps in the road. In the spring of 1984, a board member and the board president wanted me out. Our principal, David Dawson, told me, 'Sid, I don't know what to tell you, you've been doing a great job.' But they released me on a Thursday.
I was devastated and not happy about it. I was frustrated and hurt. I had done everything plus more. I didn't know what to do. It was out of my hands. I didn't have any regrets about the job I was doing.
I didn't know what I was going to do, but I was going to stick with it.
By Monday I had my job back. I came back on Monday and David tells me, 'I think we've got this worked out.' We got it worked out. Scott Mills, the superintendent took me out of basketball and I still coached football and junior high track. That was fine by me.
That was the only time I fretted about my job. Everything got cleared up. I never looked back.
Q: You worked under former athletics director Phil Montgomery and current AD Yancey Little for a great portion of your career. What was your relationship like with them?
Jordan: Phil and Yancey, they’re sharp. I’m glad they ended up being ADs. I respect the heck out of them.
Q: You worked in recent years as an assistant to David Brewer in girls basketball and girls track. How did you like working with Brewer?
Jordan: David is a very smart guy about basketball. I'm disappointed he got out. But he was ready for it and his kids are getting bigger. He's a good man.
Q: What has the ‘Backyard Brawl’ series with Nixa been like?
Jordan: When Phil took over (as head football coach) in the fall of 1990, things started to change. We had a run of seven or eight years in in which we beat Nixa.
When Joel Wells came to Nixa (as head coach), it evened out again. Joel did a great job there.
Overall we still lead (the series) by six or seven games. But they've been very good lately with the people they have. My hat’s off to them. We're trying to regain some of those winning ways had in the 1990s and 2000s.
Q: What were some losses that still hurt you to this day?
Jordan: I have feelings about all of the games I coached.
In 1987, we were up 13-6 against Branson going into the fourth quarter. They scored on the very last tick of the clock.
They got the two-point conversion with no time on the clock. I was so upset that I kneeled down on the field. The next day, I couldn't even make it to school. I got my butt chewed for that. But that was a devastating loss.
We made our first (football) playoff appearance in 1992. We didn't win, but it was a good experience. We didn't get back in the playoffs until 1996 against Ava.
We traveled to Ava for a Sectional game. That was the coldest night that I had ever been associated with. It was 50-below when we started. The ground was frozen. It was a miserable night. Half of southwest Missouri canceled their games that night. We lost 7-6. Nobody will ever play in 50-below weather again.
Q: Ozark’s greatest success came in the 2000s. What was that stretch like?
The 1990s went well. Then, in the 2000s we had seven state championship in 10 years.
In 2003, we won state in boys basketball, in 2004 we won in baseball, in 2005 Yancey (Little) won in girls basketball and we won in track, in 2006 girls basketball won it again. In 2008, we won a state baseball championship and in 2009 we won state in volleyball.
My son (Matt) was the winning pitcher in the state championship game in 2008. In 2009, my daughter (Taylor) was a defensive specialist for our last volleyball team that won a state championship.
That was the time to be at Ozark. Morale was high. People were feeling really good about a lot of things. I was proud of that.
Q: Some schools frown upon coaches continuing to teach after they retire as teachers. You were able to remain a coach at Ozark after retiring from teaching in 2010. What did that mean to you?
Jordan: I really appreciated being able to do that. Being retired from teaching and still coaching, that’s a pretty good gig. I’m fortunate it happened like that.
Q: What led you to decide to call it a career?
Jordan: I could see myself kind of easing down. I reached my point where maybe it was time for somebody else to take over. So, I decided it was time.
Over time you have to come to terms with, ‘How long can this go?’ I feel I can still contribute. But you don’t want to overstay your welcome. I thought, ‘Maybe there is somebody else who can do the job.’
The hot weather really beats me down. I was getting tired. I tried to be honest with myself and said, ‘You know, somebody with a little more energy needs to get out here.’
I’m still interested in substitute teaching and driving a bus. Unless somebody twists my arm, my days of coaching are over.
Q: Will you remain an Ozark fan?
Jordan: You will still see me at games. Maybe Yancey can find something for me to do. He might have me run the scoreboard or do (public-address) announcing. I’d be happy to do that.
