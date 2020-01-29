A proposal voters will consider on April ballots is tied to the vision Ozark’s leaders are rolling out for the next decade.
It’s called “Journey 2030,” and it begins immediately with a campaign called “Love Your City.” Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers explained Journey 2030 and the use tax proposal at an Ozark Chamber of Commerce luncheon at The OC on Jan. 23.
On Jan. 6, the Ozark Board of Aldermen voted to ask voters to consider enacting a use tax, or an internet sales tax, of 2.375 percent for Ozark residents. The use tax would apply to all online purchases that Ozark residents make from out-of-state vendors who sell their products on the internet. It would not apply to purchases made from vendors located in Missouri.
“You’re going to pay the exact same, not twice, not more, the same as if you shop local here in Ozark,” Childers said.
Ozark shoppers pay a total sales tax of 8.375 percent. Six cents on the dollar goes to the state and other taxing entities such as the state of Missouri, Christian County and Christian County E911 service. The city collects 2.375 cents for every dollar spent.
“What a lot of people don’t know is that all of the sales tax does not go to the city of Ozark. You pay that when you buy something in the city of Ozark, but that doesn’t go to the city of Ozark,” Childers said.
Ozark residents already pay use taxes to the state of Missouri when they make an online purchase. What the use tax does, Childers said, is balance the tax rate between shopping done on the internet and shopping done at brick-and-mortar stores in Ozark.
“When you buy something online, the state of Missouri, which has a use tax—they get their 4.22 percent. The city of Ozark doesn’t get anything, and Christian County doesn’t get anything. So when you’re shopping online, you’re not supporting the public services that we are using on a daily basis in the city of Ozark,” Childers said.
Journey 2030 together
Childers used a metaphor of a road map to illustrate the concept of Journey 2030. Ozark’s leaders have an end destination in mind, what they believe Ozark should look and feel like in 2030. They also identified a route or road map to get there, with stops along the way.
“We are putting together a 10-year plan, and we are going to hit the milestones at the end of that 10 years,” Childers said. “There are certain stops along the way that are going to make sure that we hit our objectives in 2030.”
Some of those goals for the next decade include construction of a new police station, a new animal control facility, more parks, trails and playgrounds and improved public safety services.
“We live in an amazingly safe community. Every community our size is not that way. People have said we love our public safety services,” Childers said.
Childers said a sense of togetherness is an important part of Journey 2030. He also credited Ozark’s leaders at City Hall, both appointed and elected, for helping to draw up several long range plans.
“The city of Ozark in the last few years has been focused on planning. We have completed a park master plan. We have completed our future land use plan, transportation master plan, sidewalk master plan, sewer master plan—we are looking into the future,” Childers said.
Those plans, Childers said, are all drawn up with the intent of leaving Ozark a better place for its next generation of residents.
“We love Ozark now, but we also want to love Ozark 10 years from now and we want our kids to love it, too, and come back here,” Childers said.
It’s estimated that Ozark would see a 15 percent increase in tax revenue, or about $120,000 annually, if voters enacted the use tax proposal set to appear on ballots in April. It is also thought that a use tax would reverse any declines in sales tax revenue.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen approved a budget for 2019 with slightly more than $3 million expected to be generated with a 1-percent general sales tax. Ozark also generates about $520,000 from its property tax levy, plus $1,170,450 from a 3/8-cent transportation sales tax.
Chamber of commerce considers endorsement
Member businesses in the Ozark Chamber of Commerce will conduct an online vote on whether or not the chamber should officially endorse the use tax ballot proposal, which could mean that use tax supporters would get some help campaigning for votes between now and April 7.
Ozark Chamber of Commerce director Anna Evans explained that the use tax issue has been considered and supported by the Ozark Chamber of Commerce Legislative Affairs Committee and by the Ozark Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
“The legislative affairs committee has listened to the presentation and become educated, and really vetted this particular ballot issue. That legislative affairs committee then voted to go ahead and pass this issue up to our board of directors,” Evans said.
Evans said the Ozark chamber board of directors then heard a similar presentation on the use tax proposal, and voted to put the issue before chamber members at large for a vote of endorsement.
Member businesses will receive an email asking them to vote on whether or not the Ozark Chamber of Commerce will formally endorse the use tax ballot issue, “and get out and really bring this issue up and provide some education opportunities to talk about it within the community,” Evans said.
Editor's note: This piece has been modified from its original version in order to make a correction and a clarification. The original piece stated that the Ozark School District and Ozark Fire Protection District benefit directly from sales tax. They do not collect sales tax revenue directly. We've also clarified some confusing language regarding the total amount of sales tax that Ozark collects annually compared to the additional revenue that a 2.375 percent sales tax would generate based on current projections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.